Counties with the most college graduates in Rhode Island

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#5. Providence County

#4. Kent County

#3. Washington County

#2. Newport County

#1. Bristol County

- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($27,087 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($35,260)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($39,859)- Bachelor's degree: 17.5% ($54,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($72,764)- 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($31,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($37,297)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($45,487)- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($59,126)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($76,158)- 46.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($26,892 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.8% ($40,648)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($39,355)- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($60,539)- Graduate or professional degree: 20% ($81,244)- 48.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6% ($32,356 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.1% ($36,410)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.8% ($38,309)- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($57,217)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.5% ($85,154)- 49% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($29,313 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.4% ($32,717)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.5% ($43,976)- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($58,956)- Graduate or professional degree: 23.6% ($90,114)