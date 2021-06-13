Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#29. Daggett County

#28. Duchesne County

#27. Uintah County

#26. Juab County

#25. Emery County

#24. Carbon County

#23. San Juan County

#22. Sevier County

#21. Piute County

#20. Millard County

#19. Sanpete County

#18. Beaver County

#17. Rich County

#16. Wayne County

#15. Box Elder County

#14. Tooele County

#13. Weber County

#12. Garfield County

#11. Washington County

#10. Grand County

#9. Iron County

#8. Kane County

#7. Salt Lake County

#6. Davis County

#5. Cache County

#4. Morgan County

#3. Wasatch County

#2. Utah County

#1. Summit County

- 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($26,528 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40% ($75,491)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($20,417)- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($47,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($76,563)- 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,216 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.7% ($39,795)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($38,320)- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($47,460)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($60,500)- 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($24,555 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.9% ($36,435)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($37,545)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($50,122)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($61,111)- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($22,962 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.6% ($30,602)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($38,289)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($70,357)- 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($30,221 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($41,090)- Some college or Associate's degree: 47.3% ($35,144)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($40,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($70,833)- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,792 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.1% ($30,670)- Some college or Associate's degree: 47.3% ($31,197)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($43,646)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($58,099)- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($24,779 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($25,160)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($26,508)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($45,406)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($63,125)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($32,222 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,385)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($27,135)- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($41,723)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($58,750)- 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9%- High school graduate: 40.5% ($26,232)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($22,083)- Bachelor's degree: 15.3%- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($36,667)- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($34,500 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,352)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($32,459)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($45,259)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($78,281)- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($21,040 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.9% ($27,233)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.4% ($28,791)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($37,942)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,920)- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($32,328 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.6% ($35,642)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($37,961)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($53,942)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($76,250)- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($30,688 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,438)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.5% ($36,500)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($35,227)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($51,250)- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($15,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.4% ($32,019)- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($57,917)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($63,036)- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,767 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($35,166)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($35,665)- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($49,124)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($71,078)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,059 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($39,545)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($41,350)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($55,443)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($69,821)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,160 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,971)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($37,627)- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($48,207)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($71,700)- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($19,375 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.2% ($24,679)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($32,639)- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($35,625)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($63,393)- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($26,939 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.4% ($28,872)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.5% ($30,996)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($38,181)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($64,929)- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($34,342 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.5% ($30,295)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($27,561)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($29,894)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($39,651)- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($19,141 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,524)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($30,874)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($38,311)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,247)- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5%- High school graduate: 21.8% ($27,321)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.8% ($27,219)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($31,974)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($56,443)- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($26,882 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.6% ($32,560)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($38,450)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($51,560)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($74,892)- 37.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($28,248 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.2% ($33,918)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($38,456)- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($55,262)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($81,844)- 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($26,193 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.2% ($32,201)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($29,370)- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($40,240)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($66,224)- 39.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.9%- High school graduate: 19.6% ($39,086)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.2% ($39,167)- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($55,889)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($97,639)- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($31,111 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.8% ($31,029)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($43,050)- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($52,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($76,442)- 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($26,422 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.4% ($31,318)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($35,088)- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($48,576)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($77,757)- 55% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($26,092 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16% ($36,086)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($41,937)- Bachelor's degree: 33.8% ($57,798)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.2% ($87,457)