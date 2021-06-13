Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Counties with the most college graduates in Utah

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0aSuTd2h00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Utah

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0aSuTd2h00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Daggett County

- 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($26,528 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40% ($75,491)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.6% ($20,417)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($47,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($76,563) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0aSuTd2h00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Duchesne County

- 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,216 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.7% ($39,795)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($38,320)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.5% ($47,460)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($60,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0aSuTd2h00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Uintah County

- 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($24,555 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.9% ($36,435)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35% ($37,545)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($50,122)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($61,111) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0aSuTd2h00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Juab County

- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($22,962 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.6% ($30,602)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($38,289)
- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($70,357) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0aSuTd2h00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Emery County

- 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($30,221 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.2% ($41,090)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 47.3% ($35,144)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($40,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($70,833) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0aSuTd2h00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Carbon County

- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,792 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.1% ($30,670)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 47.3% ($31,197)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($43,646)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($58,099) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0aSuTd2h00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#23. San Juan County

- 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($24,779 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.2% ($25,160)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($26,508)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($45,406)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($63,125) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0aSuTd2h00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sevier County

- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($32,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,385)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($27,135)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.5% ($41,723)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($58,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0aSuTd2h00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Piute County

- 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9%
- High school graduate: 40.5% ($26,232)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($22,083)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3%
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($36,667) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0aSuTd2h00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Millard County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($34,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,352)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.9% ($32,459)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($45,259)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($78,281) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0aSuTd2h00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sanpete County

- 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($21,040 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($27,233)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.4% ($28,791)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($37,942)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,920) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0aSuTd2h00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Beaver County

- 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($32,328 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.6% ($35,642)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($37,961)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($53,942)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($76,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0aSuTd2h00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rich County

- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($30,688 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,438)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.5% ($36,500)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($35,227)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($51,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0aSuTd2h00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wayne County

- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($15,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,500)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.4% ($32,019)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2% ($57,917)
- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($63,036) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0aSuTd2h00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Box Elder County

- 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,767 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($35,166)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($35,665)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($49,124)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($71,078) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0aSuTd2h00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tooele County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,059 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($39,545)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.7% ($41,350)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($55,443)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($69,821) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0aSuTd2h00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Weber County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,160 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,971)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($37,627)
- Bachelor's degree: 17% ($48,207)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($71,700) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0aSuTd2h00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Garfield County

- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($19,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($24,679)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.6% ($32,639)
- Bachelor's degree: 18% ($35,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($63,393) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0aSuTd2h00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#11. Washington County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($26,939 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($28,872)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.5% ($30,996)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($38,181)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($64,929) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0aSuTd2h00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand County

- 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($34,342 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($30,295)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($27,561)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($29,894)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($39,651) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0aSuTd2h00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iron County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($19,141 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,524)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($30,874)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($38,311)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,247) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0aSuTd2h00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kane County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5%
- High school graduate: 21.8% ($27,321)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.8% ($27,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($31,974)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($56,443) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0aSuTd2h00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#7. Salt Lake County

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($26,882 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.6% ($32,560)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.7% ($38,450)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($51,560)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($74,892) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0aSuTd2h00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Davis County

- 37.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($28,248 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.2% ($33,918)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.7% ($38,456)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($55,262)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($81,844) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0aSuTd2h00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cache County

- 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($26,193 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.2% ($32,201)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($29,370)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($40,240)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($66,224) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0aSuTd2h00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Morgan County

- 39.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.9%
- High school graduate: 19.6% ($39,086)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.2% ($39,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($55,889)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($97,639) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0aSuTd2h00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wasatch County

- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($31,111 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.8% ($31,029)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($43,050)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($52,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($76,442)
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Utah County

- 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($26,422 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.4% ($31,318)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($35,088)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($48,576)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($77,757) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0aSuTd2h00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Summit County

- 55% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($26,092 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16% ($36,086)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($41,937)
- Bachelor's degree: 33.8% ($57,798)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.2% ($87,457)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Jerrye#Klotz Md#Recline#Pretzelpaws#Piconsti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related