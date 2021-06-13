天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Midland County

#29. Mason County

#28. Bexar County

#27. Guadalupe County

#26. Carson County

#25. McMullen County

#24. Brazoria County

#23. Lubbock County

#22. Shackelford County

#21. Jeff Davis County

#20. Galveston County

#19. Erath County

#18. Harris County

#17. Dallas County

#16. Gillespie County

#15. Tarrant County

#14. Randall County

#13. Montgomery County

#12. Comal County

#11. Hays County

#10. Borden County

#9. Brewster County

#8. Rockwall County

#7. Williamson County

#6. Brazos County

#5. Kendall County

#4. Denton County

#3. Fort Bend County

#2. Travis County

#1. Collin County

- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($28,076 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.7% ($40,095)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($47,679)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($61,801)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($81,373)- 27.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.3%- High school graduate: 26.7% ($30,026)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($30,510)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($33,750)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($44,531)- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,932 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($28,698)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($34,663)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($53,029)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,917)- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,096 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($32,192)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($41,931)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($55,723)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($68,269)- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,485 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($39,279)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($40,759)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($56,777)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($75,375)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($32,375 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.7% ($46,000)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($33,542)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($25,446)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($83,375)- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($29,094 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.5% ($37,909)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($50,956)- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($64,860)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($84,065)- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,039 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($30,107)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($33,585)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($49,550)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,849)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($12,448 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.8% ($26,923)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($30,790)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($31,313)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($23,125 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.1%- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($26,346)- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($45,417)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.7% ($37,583)- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($24,332 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($32,538)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($43,770)- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($64,415)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($74,436)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($26,169 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,635)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($30,874)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($50,041)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($56,424)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($24,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,429)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($37,976)- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($60,186)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($77,234)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($25,566 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.6% ($29,624)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($37,631)- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($58,661)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,327)- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($23,150 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,174)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($31,000)- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($45,102)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($51,763)- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($26,536 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24% ($32,329)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($40,695)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($57,809)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($75,747)- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,800 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.8% ($35,950)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($39,661)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($51,871)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($66,892)- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,242 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.8% ($36,134)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($45,678)- Bachelor's degree: 23% ($64,953)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($80,687)- 36.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($25,335 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($33,069)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($43,556)- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($57,540)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($70,584)- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($27,278 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.3% ($34,966)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($38,924)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($54,468)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($60,347)- 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3%- High school graduate: 20.1% ($31,786)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($45,750)- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($81,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($47,750)- 40% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($26,842 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.3% ($25,442)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($34,800)- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($39,955)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($52,014)- 40.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($27,126 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.7% ($45,924)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($51,841)- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($64,428)- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($83,893)- 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($27,742 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.5% ($33,572)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($43,337)- Bachelor's degree: 27.4% ($60,032)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($79,160)- 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($24,294 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.2% ($30,375)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($33,283)- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($47,087)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($61,275)- 42.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($28,542 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.6% ($27,807)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($37,042)- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($69,014)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($74,571)- 45.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,592 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,841)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($44,719)- Bachelor's degree: 30.3% ($63,335)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($80,437)- 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,649 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.9% ($31,503)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($42,687)- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($67,301)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($92,517)- 50% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,767 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.5% ($30,603)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.9% ($39,873)- Bachelor's degree: 31.7% ($57,053)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($77,664)- 52.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($25,071 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15% ($33,073)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.4% ($47,425)- Bachelor's degree: 33.2% ($69,679)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($90,732)