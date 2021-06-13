Cancel
Texas State

Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

Stacker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142bzb_0aSuTc9y00
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Texas

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0aSuTc9y00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#30. Midland County

- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($28,076 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.7% ($40,095)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($47,679)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($61,801)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($81,373) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ikJx_0aSuTc9y00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mason County

- 27.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3%
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($30,026)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($30,510)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($33,750)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($44,531) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzUo6_0aSuTc9y00
Canva

#28. Bexar County

- 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,932 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($28,698)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($34,663)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($53,029)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($66,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hzuV_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Guadalupe County

- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,096 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($32,192)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($41,931)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($55,723)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($68,269) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6HGA_0aSuTc9y00
Canva

#26. Carson County

- 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($24,485 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($39,279)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($40,759)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($56,777)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($75,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDvTx_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McMullen County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($32,375 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.7% ($46,000)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.3% ($33,542)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($25,446)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($83,375) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LPod_0aSuTc9y00
Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brazoria County

- 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($29,094 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.5% ($37,909)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($50,956)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.6% ($64,860)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($84,065) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0aSuTc9y00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lubbock County

- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($22,039 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($30,107)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($33,585)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($49,550)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($60,849) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIqOu_0aSuTc9y00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Shackelford County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($12,448 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.8% ($26,923)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($30,790)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($42,500)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($31,313) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYR5x_0aSuTc9y00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jeff Davis County

- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($23,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.1%
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($26,346)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.8% ($45,417)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.7% ($37,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kemcb_0aSuTc9y00
Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Galveston County

- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($24,332 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($32,538)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($43,770)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($64,415)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($74,436) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAcpq_0aSuTc9y00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Erath County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($26,169 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($30,874)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($50,041)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($56,424) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr7IS_0aSuTc9y00
Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harris County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($24,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,429)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($37,976)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.1% ($60,186)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($77,234) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0aSuTc9y00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($25,566 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.6% ($29,624)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($37,631)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9% ($58,661)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,327) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5FCX_0aSuTc9y00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gillespie County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($23,150 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($27,174)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($31,000)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.1% ($45,102)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($51,763) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALQ8o_0aSuTc9y00
Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tarrant County

- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($26,536 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24% ($32,329)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($40,695)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($57,809)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($75,747) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ya4Rf_0aSuTc9y00
Canva

#14. Randall County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,800 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($35,950)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($39,661)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($51,871)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($66,892) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leBok_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

- 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,242 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.8% ($36,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($45,678)
- Bachelor's degree: 23% ($64,953)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($80,687) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD5xK_0aSuTc9y00
Canva

#12. Comal County

- 36.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($25,335 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($33,069)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($43,556)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2% ($57,540)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($70,584) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiZzA_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hays County

- 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($27,278 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.3% ($34,966)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($38,924)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($54,468)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($60,347) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A65xG_0aSuTc9y00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Borden County

- 39.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate: 20.1% ($31,786)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.1% ($45,750)
- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($81,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4% ($47,750) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FS9Sg_0aSuTc9y00
Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brewster County

- 40% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($26,842 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.3% ($25,442)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($34,800)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.7% ($39,955)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($52,014) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAgHS_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Rockwall County

- 40.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($27,126 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.7% ($45,924)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($51,841)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.7% ($64,428)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($83,893) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHV8R_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Williamson County

- 41.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($27,742 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.5% ($33,572)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($43,337)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.4% ($60,032)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($79,160) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J5KA_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Brazos County

- 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($24,294 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.2% ($30,375)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.3% ($33,283)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($47,087)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($61,275) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SJDT_0aSuTc9y00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kendall County

- 42.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($28,542 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.6% ($27,807)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30% ($37,042)
- Bachelor's degree: 27% ($69,014)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($74,571) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xksl9_0aSuTc9y00
Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Denton County

- 45.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($26,592 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,841)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.6% ($44,719)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.3% ($63,335)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($80,437) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWmYO_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fort Bend County

- 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,649 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.9% ($31,503)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($42,687)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($67,301)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($92,517)
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Travis County

- 50% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,767 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.5% ($30,603)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.9% ($39,873)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.7% ($57,053)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($77,664) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm101_0aSuTc9y00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Collin County

- 52.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($25,071 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15% ($33,073)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.4% ($47,425)
- Bachelor's degree: 33.2% ($69,679)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.1% ($90,732)
