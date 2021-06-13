Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Virginia

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Roanoke County

#29. Lynchburg city

#28. Rappahannock County

#27. Virginia Beach city

#26. King George County

#25. Harrisonburg city

#24. Fauquier County

#23. Radford city

#22. Richmond city

#21. Hanover County

#20. Stafford County

#19. Chesterfield County

#18. Fredericksburg city

#17. Prince William County

#16. Goochland County

#15. Poquoson city

#14. Henrico County

#13. Montgomery County

#12. Lexington city

#11. York County

#10. James City County

#9. Charlottesville city

#8. Albemarle County

#7. Williamsburg city

#6. Fairfax city

#5. Loudoun County

#4. Fairfax County

#3. Alexandria city

#2. Arlington County

#1. Falls Church city

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($23,983 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($36,390)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($42,093)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($52,209)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($64,509)- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,016 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.2% ($26,075)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($31,702)- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($37,773)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($52,212)- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($32,438 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.6% ($34,902)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25% ($52,917)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($44,200)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($95,978)- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,650 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21% ($34,876)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($39,470)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($53,696)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($70,072)- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($25,179 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.5% ($38,403)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($43,460)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($65,331)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($96,087)- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,189 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($26,033)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($28,901)- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($42,639)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($57,500)- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($31,131 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.6% ($44,210)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($53,091)- Bachelor's degree: 23.3% ($73,996)- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($73,148)- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($14,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.8% ($31,667)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($33,556)- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($44,699)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($54,923)- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($20,796 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.8% ($24,330)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($29,616)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($48,072)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.1% ($59,542)- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($28,569 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.5% ($38,387)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($47,703)- Bachelor's degree: 26% ($63,662)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8% ($70,634)- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($28,905 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.9% ($41,603)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($48,112)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($78,051)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($104,441)- 40.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($28,769 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.6% ($34,489)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($42,726)- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($56,214)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.4% ($69,269)- 40.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,437 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.7% ($31,016)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($36,605)- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($60,201)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($86,433)- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($30,159 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20% ($38,114)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($46,741)- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($69,221)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($95,226)- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,279 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.8% ($35,959)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($40,520)- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($64,329)- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($65,890)- 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($50,950 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.9% ($36,865)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($44,325)- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($62,762)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($86,179)- 43.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($25,057 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.2% ($31,527)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($37,892)- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($54,506)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.4% ($72,525)- 45.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($23,676 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.4% ($31,495)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($35,505)- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($43,320)- Graduate or professional degree: 23.6% ($61,837)- 46.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6%- High school graduate: 21.9% ($13,074)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($37,907)- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($31,907)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.6% ($57,292)- 47.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($24,886 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.9% ($38,931)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($41,836)- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($58,011)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.7% ($86,981)- 50.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($25,344 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($28,490)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($36,556)- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($51,950)- Graduate or professional degree: 22.7% ($75,118)- 54.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,820 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16.5% ($25,571)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.6% ($32,002)- Bachelor's degree: 26.5% ($46,699)- Graduate or professional degree: 28.5% ($61,419)- 55.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($24,295 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.8% ($31,510)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.2% ($40,105)- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($55,345)- Graduate or professional degree: 26.7% ($72,285)- 56.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($27,353 median earnings)- High school graduate: 18.7% ($25,583)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.3% ($22,446)- Bachelor's degree: 27.1% ($34,597)- Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($64,500)- 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($22,292 median earnings)- High school graduate: 13.4% ($34,732)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($50,813)- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($71,626)- Graduate or professional degree: 29.5% ($94,041)- 61.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,716 median earnings)- High school graduate: 12.4% ($39,316)- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.1% ($52,401)- Bachelor's degree: 35.5% ($89,605)- Graduate or professional degree: 25.8% ($109,463)- 61.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($25,645 median earnings)- High school graduate: 12.8% ($32,004)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.1% ($44,258)- Bachelor's degree: 31.1% ($76,443)- Graduate or professional degree: 30.5% ($107,570)- 63.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,621 median earnings)- High school graduate: 11.6% ($28,368)- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.3% ($40,650)- Bachelor's degree: 29.7% ($73,337)- Graduate or professional degree: 33.4% ($99,258)- 75.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($23,776 median earnings)- High school graduate: 7.8% ($31,395)- Some college or Associate's degree: 11.2% ($46,362)- Bachelor's degree: 35% ($80,721)- Graduate or professional degree: 40.3% ($104,079)- 77.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 1.1%- High school graduate: 7.3% ($28,160)- Some college or Associate's degree: 14.1% ($40,970)- Bachelor's degree: 34.8% ($83,693)- Graduate or professional degree: 42.7% ($113,819)