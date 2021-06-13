Cancel
Virginia State

Counties with the most college graduates in Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Roanoke County

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($23,983 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($36,390)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.8% ($42,093)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($52,209)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lynchburg city

- 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,016 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.2% ($26,075)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($31,702)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1% ($37,773)
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rappahannock County

- 35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($32,438 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.6% ($34,902)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25% ($52,917)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($44,200)
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Virginia Beach city

- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,650 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21% ($34,876)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($39,470)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($53,696)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#26. King George County

- 36% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($25,179 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.5% ($38,403)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($43,460)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($65,331)
Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Harrisonburg city

- 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,189 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($26,033)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($28,901)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.2% ($42,639)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fauquier County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($31,131 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.6% ($44,210)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($53,091)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.3% ($73,996)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Radford city

- 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($14,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($31,667)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.4% ($33,556)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.2% ($44,699)
Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#22. Richmond city

- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($20,796 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.8% ($24,330)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($29,616)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($48,072)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hanover County

- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($28,569 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.5% ($38,387)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.8% ($47,703)
- Bachelor's degree: 26% ($63,662)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stafford County

- 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($28,905 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.9% ($41,603)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($48,112)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($78,051)
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Chesterfield County

- 40.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($28,769 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.6% ($34,489)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($42,726)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.1% ($56,214)
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fredericksburg city

- 40.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,437 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($31,016)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.5% ($36,605)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.6% ($60,201)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Prince William County

- 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($30,159 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20% ($38,114)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($46,741)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.3% ($69,221)
Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Goochland County

- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,279 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($35,959)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.8% ($40,520)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.8% ($64,329)
Yangiskan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Poquoson city

- 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($50,950 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.9% ($36,865)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($44,325)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8% ($62,762)
Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Henrico County

- 43.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($25,057 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.2% ($31,527)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.8% ($37,892)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.3% ($54,506)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

- 45.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($23,676 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($31,495)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.4% ($35,505)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8% ($43,320)
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lexington city

- 46.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6%
- High school graduate: 21.9% ($13,074)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($37,907)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.1% ($31,907)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#11. York County

- 47.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($24,886 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.9% ($38,931)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($41,836)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($58,011)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#10. James City County

- 50.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($25,344 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($28,490)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($36,556)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.7% ($51,950)
Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Charlottesville city

- 54.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,820 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16.5% ($25,571)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.6% ($32,002)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.5% ($46,699)
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Albemarle County

- 55.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($24,295 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.8% ($31,510)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.2% ($40,105)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.5% ($55,345)
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Williamsburg city

- 56.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($27,353 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.7% ($25,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.3% ($22,446)
- Bachelor's degree: 27.1% ($34,597)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fairfax city

- 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($22,292 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 13.4% ($34,732)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($50,813)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.3% ($71,626)
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Loudoun County

- 61.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,716 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 12.4% ($39,316)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 20.1% ($52,401)
- Bachelor's degree: 35.5% ($89,605)
Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fairfax County

- 61.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($25,645 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 12.8% ($32,004)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.1% ($44,258)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.1% ($76,443)
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Alexandria city

- 63.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,621 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 11.6% ($28,368)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 18.3% ($40,650)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.7% ($73,337)
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Arlington County

- 75.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($23,776 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 7.8% ($31,395)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 11.2% ($46,362)
- Bachelor's degree: 35% ($80,721)
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Falls Church city

- 77.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 1.1%
- High school graduate: 7.3% ($28,160)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 14.1% ($40,970)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.8% ($83,693)
- Graduate or professional degree: 42.7% ($113,819)
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

