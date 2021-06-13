Cancel
Tennessee State

Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

By Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQgyT_0aSuTZSf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Carroll County

- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($17,285 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 42.2% ($27,573)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.9% ($28,691)
- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($37,762)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($51,987) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gosm8_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gibson County

- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($17,146 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.1% ($29,238)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.7% ($34,295)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($42,805)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,641) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HqZ_0aSuTZSf00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lincoln County

- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($22,844 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40.5% ($30,754)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.5% ($32,413)
- Bachelor's degree: 12% ($58,243)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($62,240) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMOAv_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cumberland County

- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($26,867 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,035)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($29,644)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.3% ($35,485)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($49,269) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDfA_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Robertson County

- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($30,896 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,648)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($37,976)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.8% ($48,454)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($57,314) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkZN_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Roane County

- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($20,254 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.3% ($27,050)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($33,194)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($62,525)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($64,813) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBpv9_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Coffee County

- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($21,936 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.5% ($29,245)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($33,151)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($41,937)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($61,333) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVfW_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Franklin County

- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($26,710 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 40% ($30,139)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.6% ($34,458)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.6% ($43,822)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($62,636) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mNs2_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cheatham County

- 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,365 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.1% ($35,890)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($36,972)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.7% ($49,330)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($57,864) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVw9_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weakley County

- 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($25,571 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.9% ($26,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($31,904)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.2% ($41,683)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($49,401) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLFqM_0aSuTZSf00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fayette County

- 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($31,130 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,713)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($41,909)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.7% ($57,788)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($73,045) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oyXb_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bradley County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,593 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,743)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.9% ($35,042)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($43,142)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($55,439) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTHjP_0aSuTZSf00
Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Moore County

- 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.2%
- High school graduate: 39.9% ($30,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.2% ($46,161)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($54,083)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($39,583) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO6B8_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#17. Maury County

- 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($26,286 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.7% ($31,082)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.4% ($38,781)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($45,403)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($58,105) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R01VE_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Anderson County

- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($20,661 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.9% ($29,431)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($32,396)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($45,340)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($64,602) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sullivan County

- 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,062 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.7% ($26,369)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($31,631)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.7% ($44,076)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($61,989) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbBP_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Blount County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($20,175 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($29,949)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($35,689)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($46,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,554) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJubk_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#13. Madison County

- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($25,755 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($29,049)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($32,843)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($43,283)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,527) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DD8S_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Putnam County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,073 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.5% ($28,623)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.6% ($31,395)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($43,110)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($48,814) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTYo8_0aSuTZSf00
Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Loudon County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,238 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.4% ($28,394)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($34,392)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($49,208)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,925) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3Zsd_0aSuTZSf00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sumner County

- 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($26,772 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.9% ($33,523)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($38,866)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.1% ($53,993)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,077) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d8FW_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#9. Montgomery County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($18,732 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.5% ($32,228)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($36,359)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($44,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($55,860) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#8. Shelby County

- 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,195 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.5% ($26,972)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($32,290)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($50,992)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($67,955) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCaQn_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Washington County

- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,853 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.9% ($26,859)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($31,674)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($46,873)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($67,633) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaVS_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#6. Rutherford County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($26,098 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.8% ($34,016)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($39,089)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.3% ($48,539)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($60,940) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1nco_0aSuTZSf00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hamilton County

- 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($21,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.9% ($29,222)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($34,391)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($50,814)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($62,917) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221MXD_0aSuTZSf00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wilson County

- 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($30,418 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29% ($34,637)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($42,535)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($55,351)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($65,223) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYc56_0aSuTZSf00
Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Knox County

- 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,524 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.3% ($29,256)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.8% ($34,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($49,147)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($63,057)
Canva

#2. Davidson County

- 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($23,694 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.1% ($29,306)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.3% ($35,259)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.1% ($49,733)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($61,796) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tpwf_0aSuTZSf00
Canva

#1. Williamson County

- 59.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($24,387 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 13.3% ($37,755)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.2% ($45,003)
- Bachelor's degree: 37.8% ($71,637)
- Graduate or professional degree: 22.1% ($93,595)
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
