Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#23. Uinta County

#22. Converse County

#21. Niobrara County

#20. Campbell County

#19. Big Horn County

#18. Weston County

#17. Carbon County

#16. Platte County

#15. Crook County

#14. Sweetwater County

#13. Sublette County

#12. Natrona County

#11. Washakie County

#10. Hot Springs County

#9. Lincoln County

#8. Fremont County

#7. Goshen County

#6. Laramie County

#5. Sheridan County

#4. Johnson County

#3. Park County

#2. Albany County

#1. Teton County

- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($34,107 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.5% ($31,787)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($38,385)- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($46,607)- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($60,043)- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($32,236 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39% ($39,487)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($36,077)- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($49,955)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,103)- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9%- High school graduate: 34.7% ($24,338)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($20,268)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($37,054)- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6%- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,216 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.6% ($44,057)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($55,890)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($55,399)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,943)- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,759 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,947)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($26,946)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($41,033)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($74,500)- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,368 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.4% ($37,536)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($25,565)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($51,520)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($63,241)- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($29,023 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.2% ($34,184)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($37,565)- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($48,906)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($64,946)- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($13,387 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.3% ($36,356)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,082)- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($51,226)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7%- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($70,547 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29% ($39,458)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.3% ($35,489)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($63,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($68,281)- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($29,063 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33% ($36,762)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($50,016)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($54,684)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($61,196)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4%- High school graduate: 34.6% ($29,091)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($57,470)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,714)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($30,654)- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,485 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($32,082)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($41,758)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($50,867)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($65,373)- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,212 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.8% ($32,649)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($27,550)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,394)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,829)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($19,219 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($26,165)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.4% ($35,139)- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($53,036)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($65,417)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($30,244 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.8% ($32,170)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($36,386)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,573)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($73,553)- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,959 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,984)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($30,925)- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($45,170)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($62,948)- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,083 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.2% ($28,652)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($31,435)- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($37,369)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,393)- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,310 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.8% ($33,974)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($39,261)- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($53,901)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($66,663)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($45,110 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($38,018)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($36,065)- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($51,677)- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($59,103)- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4%- High school graduate: 26.8% ($34,935)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($30,562)- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($46,719)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($68,514)- 34% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.5%- High school graduate: 25.8% ($38,404)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($31,250)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($48,043)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($63,814)- 51.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($28,690 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,635)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($28,517)- Bachelor's degree: 28.7% ($36,978)- Graduate or professional degree: 23% ($52,748)- 57% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,732 median earnings)- High school graduate: 14.9% ($32,936)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($40,808)- Bachelor's degree: 38.9% ($49,162)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($53,269)