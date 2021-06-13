Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming
Canva
Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.
Canva
#23. Uinta County- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($34,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.5% ($31,787)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($38,385)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($46,607)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($60,043)
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Converse County- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($32,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($39,487)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($36,077)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($49,955)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,103)
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Niobrara County- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.9%
- High school graduate: 34.7% ($24,338)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($20,268)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($37,054)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6%
Canva
#20. Campbell County- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,216 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.6% ($44,057)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($55,890)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($55,399)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,943)
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock
#19. Big Horn County- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,759 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,947)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($26,946)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($41,033)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($74,500)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Weston County- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,368 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($37,536)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($25,565)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($51,520)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($63,241)
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Carbon County- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($29,023 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($34,184)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($37,565)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($48,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($64,946)
Canva
#16. Platte County- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($13,387 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.3% ($36,356)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,082)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($51,226)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7%
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Crook County- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($70,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29% ($39,458)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.3% ($35,489)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($63,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($68,281)
Canva
#14. Sweetwater County- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($29,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($36,762)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($50,016)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($54,684)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($61,196)
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Sublette County- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4%
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($29,091)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($57,470)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,714)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($30,654)
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Natrona County- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,485 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($32,082)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($41,758)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($50,867)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($65,373)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#11. Washakie County- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,212 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($32,649)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($27,550)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,394)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,829)
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hot Springs County- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($19,219 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($26,165)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.4% ($35,139)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($53,036)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($65,417)
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lincoln County- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($30,244 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($32,170)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($36,386)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,573)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($73,553)
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Fremont County- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,959 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,984)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($30,925)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($45,170)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($62,948)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Goshen County- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($28,652)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($31,435)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($37,369)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,393)
Michel Rathwell//Flickr
#6. Laramie County- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,310 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($33,974)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($39,261)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($53,901)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($66,663)
Kevin Dooley // Flickr
#5. Sheridan County- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($45,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($38,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($36,065)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($51,677)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($59,103)
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Johnson County- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4%
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($34,935)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($30,562)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($46,719)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($68,514)
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Park County- 34% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.5%
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($38,404)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($31,250)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($48,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($63,814)
Canva
#2. Albany County- 51.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($28,690 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($28,517)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.7% ($36,978)
- Graduate or professional degree: 23% ($52,748)
C Rolan // Shutterstock
#1. Teton County- 57% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,732 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.9% ($32,936)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($40,808)
- Bachelor's degree: 38.9% ($49,162)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($53,269)