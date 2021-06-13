Cancel
Wyoming State

Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming

Counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0aSuTXhD00
Canva

#23. Uinta County

- 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($34,107 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 41.5% ($31,787)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($38,385)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.1% ($46,607)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($60,043) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0aSuTXhD00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Converse County

- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($32,236 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39% ($39,487)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($36,077)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.2% ($49,955)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,103) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0aSuTXhD00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Niobrara County

- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.9%
- High school graduate: 34.7% ($24,338)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.4% ($20,268)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($37,054)
- Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEX2_0aSuTXhD00
Canva

#20. Campbell County

- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,216 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.6% ($44,057)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($55,890)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($55,399)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,943) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFno8_0aSuTXhD00
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#19. Big Horn County

- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,759 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,947)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.6% ($26,946)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($41,033)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($74,500) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0aSuTXhD00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Weston County

- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,368 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.4% ($37,536)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($25,565)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($51,520)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($63,241) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0aSuTXhD00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carbon County

- 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($29,023 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.2% ($34,184)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.3% ($37,565)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.2% ($48,906)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($64,946) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru92Q_0aSuTXhD00
Canva

#16. Platte County

- 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($13,387 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 38.3% ($36,356)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($31,082)
- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($51,226)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0aSuTXhD00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crook County

- 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($70,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29% ($39,458)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.3% ($35,489)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($63,250)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($68,281) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0aSuTXhD00
Canva

#14. Sweetwater County

- 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($29,063 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33% ($36,762)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($50,016)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($54,684)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($61,196) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0aSuTXhD00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sublette County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4%
- High school graduate: 34.6% ($29,091)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($57,470)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,714)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($30,654) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0aSuTXhD00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Natrona County

- 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,485 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($32,082)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($41,758)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($50,867)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($65,373) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0aSuTXhD00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#11. Washakie County

- 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,212 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($32,649)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($27,550)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($32,394)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,829) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0aSuTXhD00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hot Springs County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($19,219 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($26,165)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.4% ($35,139)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($53,036)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($65,417) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0aSuTXhD00
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County

- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($30,244 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.8% ($32,170)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.3% ($36,386)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($45,573)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($73,553) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeMGR_0aSuTXhD00
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fremont County

- 24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,959 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,984)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($30,925)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($45,170)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($62,948) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0aSuTXhD00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

- 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,083 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.2% ($28,652)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($31,435)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2% ($37,369)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,393) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0aSuTXhD00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#6. Laramie County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7% ($27,310 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($33,974)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($39,261)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8% ($53,901)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($66,663) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0aSuTXhD00
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#5. Sheridan County

- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($45,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($38,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.7% ($36,065)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.5% ($51,677)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.4% ($59,103) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0aSuTXhD00
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Johnson County

- 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4%
- High school graduate: 26.8% ($34,935)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.4% ($30,562)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($46,719)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($68,514) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0aSuTXhD00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Park County

- 34% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.5%
- High school graduate: 25.8% ($38,404)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($31,250)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($48,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($63,814)
Canva

#2. Albany County

- 51.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($28,690 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,635)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.5% ($28,517)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.7% ($36,978)
- Graduate or professional degree: 23% ($52,748) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0aSuTXhD00
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#1. Teton County

- 57% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($26,732 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 14.9% ($32,936)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.3% ($40,808)
- Bachelor's degree: 38.9% ($49,162)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.1% ($53,269)
