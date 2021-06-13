Cancel
Washington State

Counties with the most college graduates in Washington

By Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0aSuTWoU00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor's degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0aSuTWoU00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ferry County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($17,326 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,144)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($27,472)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($38,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($50,156) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZhil_0aSuTWoU00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pacific County

- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($19,018 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($30,890)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($42,614)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,179) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrzlB_0aSuTWoU00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wahkiakum County

- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($38,836)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.6% ($33,529)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($47,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,095) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMEy_0aSuTWoU00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Okanogan County

- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($22,295 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($29,779)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($33,380)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($39,878)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($59,855) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0aSuTWoU00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Douglas County

- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,508 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($31,348)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,921)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($56,769)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($68,456) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0aSuTWoU00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pend Oreille County

- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($33,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($31,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($33,607)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($50,605)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,654) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179ZBj_0aSuTWoU00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Asotin County

- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,260 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,173)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42% ($32,921)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,400)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($63,304) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQY8M_0aSuTWoU00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Garfield County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($33,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.1% ($31,703)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($45,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($31,875) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0aSuTWoU00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Skamania County

- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($35,918)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,619)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($52,847)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($63,135) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0aSuTWoU00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($22,955 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,895)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($37,990)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($44,531)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($60,000) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOFE_0aSuTWoU00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Columbia County

- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($39,355 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($20,741)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.9% ($37,350)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($39,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($43,929) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0aSuTWoU00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#19. Chelan County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($27,237 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,048)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($44,510)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($69,342) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0aSuTWoU00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#18. Skagit County

- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($29,642 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($36,610)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.6% ($38,731)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($50,878)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($71,617) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0aSuTWoU00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pierce County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($30,182 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($37,480)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($43,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($56,541)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($75,039) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYzK1_0aSuTWoU00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clallam County

- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($22,459 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($34,126)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($42,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,206) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0aSuTWoU00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#15. Walla Walla County

- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.8% ($32,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($33,127)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($47,136)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($65,610) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvsB_0aSuTWoU00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clark County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($31,424 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($36,886)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($41,596)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($60,317)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($72,721) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0aSuTWoU00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#13. Spokane County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($24,756 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.2% ($30,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($34,308)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($48,992)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($66,654) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0aSuTWoU00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Benton County

- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,413 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.5% ($32,722)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($40,812)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($63,742)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($78,043) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0aSuTWoU00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Klickitat County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,710 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.8% ($32,381)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($36,600)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($60,405) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0aSuTWoU00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kittitas County

- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($40,269 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,791)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($38,692)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($38,638)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($66,683) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0aSuTWoU00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Snohomish County

- 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($31,996 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.3% ($40,782)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($46,847)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($66,094)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($84,623) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4iDZ_0aSuTWoU00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kitsap County

- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($34,128)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($42,084)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($58,699)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,171) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0aSuTWoU00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Island County

- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($29,739 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,466)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($38,866)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($49,596)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($61,957) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0aSuTWoU00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#6. Whatcom County

- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($30,398 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($36,780)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($36,819)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($45,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($63,857) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0aSuTWoU00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#5. Thurston County

- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($27,922 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.3% ($33,800)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,900)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($54,173)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($70,240) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0aSuTWoU00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($24,242 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.7% ($31,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($27,152)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($29,883)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($42,338) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0aSuTWoU00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Juan County

- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,736 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16% ($34,509)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($32,296)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.4% ($35,963)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($46,419)
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Whitman County

- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($30,069 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.9% ($35,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($31,745)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($40,045)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.4% ($45,495) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0aSuTWoU00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#1. King County

- 52.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($29,198 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15% ($36,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($43,630)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.4% ($70,934)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($92,801)
