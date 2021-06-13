Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Washington

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Ferry County

#29. Pacific County

#28. Wahkiakum County

#27. Okanogan County

#26. Douglas County

#25. Pend Oreille County

#24. Asotin County

#23. Garfield County

#22. Skamania County

#21. Lincoln County

#20. Columbia County

#19. Chelan County

#18. Skagit County

#17. Pierce County

#16. Clallam County

#15. Walla Walla County

#14. Clark County

#13. Spokane County

#12. Benton County

#11. Klickitat County

#10. Kittitas County

#9. Snohomish County

#8. Kitsap County

#7. Island County

#6. Whatcom County

#5. Thurston County

#4. Jefferson County

#3. San Juan County

#2. Whitman County

#1. King County

- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($17,326 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,144)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($27,472)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($38,097)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($50,156)- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($19,018 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,125)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($30,890)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($42,614)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,179)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,938 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($38,836)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.6% ($33,529)- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($47,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,095)- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($22,295 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($29,779)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($33,380)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($39,878)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($59,855)- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,508 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.6% ($31,348)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,921)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($56,769)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($68,456)- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($33,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($31,370)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($33,607)- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($50,605)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,654)- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,260 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28% ($30,173)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42% ($32,921)- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,400)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($63,304)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%- High school graduate: 27.9% ($33,333)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.1% ($31,703)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($45,375)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($31,875)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($26,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.4% ($35,918)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,619)- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($52,847)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($63,135)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($22,955 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,895)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($37,990)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($44,531)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($60,000)- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($39,355 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.7% ($20,741)- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.9% ($37,350)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($39,438)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($43,929)- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($27,237 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,018)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,048)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($44,510)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($69,342)- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($29,642 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($36,610)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.6% ($38,731)- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($50,878)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($71,617)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($30,182 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($37,480)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($43,219)- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($56,541)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($75,039)- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($22,459 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,525)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($34,126)- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($42,372)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,206)- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,042 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19.8% ($32,037)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($33,127)- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($47,136)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($65,610)- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($31,424 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.2% ($36,886)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($41,596)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($60,317)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($72,721)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($24,756 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.2% ($30,783)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($34,308)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($48,992)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($66,654)- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,413 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.5% ($32,722)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($40,812)- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($63,742)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($78,043)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,710 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.8% ($32,381)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($36,600)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($43,125)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($60,405)- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($40,269 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,791)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($38,692)- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($38,638)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($66,683)- 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($31,996 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.3% ($40,782)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($46,847)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($66,094)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($84,623)- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,603 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.2% ($34,128)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($42,084)- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($58,699)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,171)- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($29,739 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,466)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($38,866)- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($49,596)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($61,957)- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($30,398 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.4% ($36,780)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($36,819)- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($45,205)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($63,857)- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($27,922 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.3% ($33,800)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,900)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($54,173)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($70,240)- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($24,242 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20.7% ($31,370)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($27,152)- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($29,883)- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($42,338)- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,736 median earnings)- High school graduate: 16% ($34,509)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($32,296)- Bachelor's degree: 29.4% ($35,963)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($46,419)- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($30,069 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15.9% ($35,370)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($31,745)- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($40,045)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.4% ($45,495)- 52.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($29,198 median earnings)- High school graduate: 15% ($36,199)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($43,630)- Bachelor's degree: 31.4% ($70,934)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($92,801)