Counties with the most college graduates in Washington
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.
#30. Ferry County- 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13% ($17,326 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,144)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($27,472)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($38,097)
- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($50,156)
#29. Pacific County- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($19,018 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,125)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($30,890)
- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($42,614)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,179)
#28. Wahkiakum County- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($35,938 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($38,836)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.6% ($33,529)
- Bachelor's degree: 11.4% ($47,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($68,095)
#27. Okanogan County- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($22,295 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($29,779)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($33,380)
- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($39,878)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($59,855)
#26. Douglas County- 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,508 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.6% ($31,348)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32% ($36,921)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($56,769)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($68,456)
#25. Pend Oreille County- 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($33,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31% ($31,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.4% ($33,607)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.9% ($50,605)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,654)
#24. Asotin County- 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,260 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28% ($30,173)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42% ($32,921)
- Bachelor's degree: 14% ($47,400)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($63,304)
#23. Garfield County- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.6%
- High school graduate: 27.9% ($33,333)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 42.1% ($31,703)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($45,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($31,875)
#22. Skamania County- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($26,250 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($35,918)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,619)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($52,847)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($63,135)
#21. Lincoln County- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($22,955 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,895)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.4% ($37,990)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($44,531)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($60,000)
#20. Columbia County- 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($39,355 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($20,741)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 43.9% ($37,350)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($39,438)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($43,929)
#19. Chelan County- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($27,237 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,018)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.5% ($37,048)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($44,510)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($69,342)
#18. Skagit County- 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($29,642 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($36,610)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.6% ($38,731)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($50,878)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($71,617)
#17. Pierce County- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($30,182 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($37,480)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($43,219)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($56,541)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($75,039)
#16. Clallam County- 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($22,459 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.8% ($34,126)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.1% ($42,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($63,206)
#15. Walla Walla County- 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,042 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.8% ($32,037)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.6% ($33,127)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($47,136)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($65,610)
#14. Clark County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($31,424 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($36,886)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($41,596)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($60,317)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($72,721)
#13. Spokane County- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($24,756 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.2% ($30,783)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.8% ($34,308)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($48,992)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($66,654)
#12. Benton County- 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,413 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.5% ($32,722)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($40,812)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9% ($63,742)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($78,043)
#11. Klickitat County- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,710 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.8% ($32,381)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.7% ($36,600)
- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($43,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($60,405)
#10. Kittitas County- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($40,269 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,791)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($38,692)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($38,638)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($66,683)
#9. Snohomish County- 32.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($31,996 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.3% ($40,782)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($46,847)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($66,094)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($84,623)
#8. Kitsap County- 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($29,603 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.2% ($34,128)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.5% ($42,084)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7% ($58,699)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($76,171)
#7. Island County- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.7% ($29,739 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.7% ($35,466)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($38,866)
- Bachelor's degree: 20% ($49,596)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($61,957)
#6. Whatcom County- 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($30,398 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.4% ($36,780)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($36,819)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($45,205)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($63,857)
#5. Thurston County- 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($27,922 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 21.3% ($33,800)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($40,900)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($54,173)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($70,240)
#4. Jefferson County- 44.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($24,242 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.7% ($31,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($27,152)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.4% ($29,883)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($42,338)
#3. San Juan County- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,736 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 16% ($34,509)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.1% ($32,296)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.4% ($35,963)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($46,419)
#2. Whitman County- 49.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($30,069 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.9% ($35,370)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.8% ($31,745)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.4% ($40,045)
- Graduate or professional degree: 24.4% ($45,495)
#1. King County- 52.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($29,198 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15% ($36,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($43,630)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.4% ($70,934)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($92,801)