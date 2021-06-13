Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Wayne County

#29. Monroe County

#28. Mineral County

#27. Nicholas County

#26. Barbour County

#25. Preston County

#24. Upshur County

#23. Morgan County

#22. Gilmer County

#21. Doddridge County

#20. Taylor County

#19. Randolph County

#18. Hancock County

#17. Jackson County

#16. Marshall County

#15. Raleigh County

#14. Brooke County

#13. Tucker County

#12. Mercer County

#11. Greenbrier County

#10. Berkeley County

#9. Wood County

#8. Marion County

#7. Harrison County

#6. Kanawha County

#5. Cabell County

#4. Putnam County

#3. Jefferson County

#2. Ohio County

#1. Monongalia County

- 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($17,005 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.6% ($30,751)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.1% ($31,721)- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($41,534)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($56,599)- 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($25,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 49.4% ($32,575)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.8% ($24,700)- Bachelor's degree: 9.8% ($37,111)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($29,432)- 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($29,123 median earnings)- High school graduate: 49.2% ($29,117)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($31,707)- Bachelor's degree: 9.4% ($51,232)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,036)- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($15,066 median earnings)- High school graduate: 48% ($28,356)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.2% ($26,913)- Bachelor's degree: 9% ($41,408)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($44,515)- 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($21,350 median earnings)- High school graduate: 47.3% ($26,864)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.4% ($25,494)- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($39,306)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($49,342)- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($24,256 median earnings)- High school graduate: 47.2% ($27,545)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.7% ($31,184)- Bachelor's degree: 9.7% ($51,421)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($53,795)- 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($29,974 median earnings)- High school graduate: 49% ($26,292)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.6% ($30,032)- Bachelor's degree: 9.6% ($41,776)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,051)- 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,670 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,221)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($35,838)- Bachelor's degree: 9.6% ($47,071)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($40,833)- 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.9%- High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,713)- Some college or Associate's degree: 23.4% ($22,957)- Bachelor's degree: 10.2% ($22,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($41,806)- 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($28,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 43.7% ($34,583)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.2% ($21,768)- Bachelor's degree: 13% ($32,005)- Graduate or professional degree: 4.1%- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($16,682 median earnings)- High school graduate: 47.2% ($30,662)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($33,559)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($49,071)- Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($46,821)- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($20,811 median earnings)- High school graduate: 48.5% ($27,631)- Some college or Associate's degree: 19.7% ($29,550)- Bachelor's degree: 10% ($41,619)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($54,615)- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,291 median earnings)- High school graduate: 41.9% ($26,367)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($32,192)- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($39,551)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($56,357)- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7%- High school graduate: 44.1% ($30,973)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($35,080)- Bachelor's degree: 10.9% ($41,635)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,280)- 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($21,122 median earnings)- High school graduate: 44.5% ($31,771)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.7% ($33,223)- Bachelor's degree: 10.6% ($40,207)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($47,212)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($23,342 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40% ($26,436)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.1% ($31,156)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($41,286)- Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($52,619)- 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.9% ($31,016)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.7% ($33,950)- Bachelor's degree: 11.9% ($44,505)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($54,059)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,442 median earnings)- High school graduate: 46.8% ($27,664)- Some college or Associate's degree: 21.6% ($31,786)- Bachelor's degree: 11.5% ($37,697)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($27,050)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($20,788 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.5% ($29,067)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.6% ($25,803)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($38,187)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($51,510)- 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($16,962 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.8% ($24,359)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.3% ($29,383)- Bachelor's degree: 12.7% ($32,971)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,797)- 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($25,051 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.6% ($33,607)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($41,958)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($51,798)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($58,275)- 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($18,429 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,796)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.6% ($30,290)- Bachelor's degree: 13.6% ($43,629)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($55,885)- 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($18,739 median earnings)- High school graduate: 40.7% ($27,897)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($34,865)- Bachelor's degree: 14.6% ($45,771)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($58,149)- 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($22,256 median earnings)- High school graduate: 38.6% ($30,519)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.9% ($37,014)- Bachelor's degree: 14.3% ($51,811)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($56,231)- 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($20,293 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.1% ($27,403)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($32,007)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($46,351)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($63,539)- 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($15,620 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.3% ($28,165)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($30,366)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($44,600)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($56,630)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,283 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.5% ($31,709)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.3% ($41,985)- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($57,913)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($73,878)- 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($26,834 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($34,866)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.1% ($45,152)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($63,562)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($75,987)- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($16,955 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.2% ($27,681)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($33,308)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($46,250)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($57,168)- 42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($20,848 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.2% ($29,010)- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.3% ($31,072)- Bachelor's degree: 21% ($45,014)- Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($61,530)