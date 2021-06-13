Counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Grant County- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,234 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($31,752)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($36,006)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($45,489)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,487)
#29. Douglas County- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($24,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,461)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,022)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($46,843)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($58,547)
#28. Sauk County- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,015 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,384)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($38,493)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($48,824)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($61,475)
#27. Sawyer County- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($16,048 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($24,617)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($31,255)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($43,616)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($53,355)
#26. Iowa County- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($32,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,902)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($39,368)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($52,271)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($63,312)
#25. Sheboygan County- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($31,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($36,731)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($40,016)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($52,803)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($66,563)
#24. Racine County- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,718 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($35,042)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,740)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($55,000)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($72,205)
#23. Jefferson County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,274 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($39,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($49,117)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($58,602)
#22. Marathon County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($28,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($38,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,516)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($66,510)
#21. Kenosha County- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($31,737)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($39,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($55,104)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($68,691)
#20. Oneida County- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($27,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($27,108)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($33,757)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($44,777)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($67,465)
#19. Dunn County- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($28,828 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($33,393)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($35,532)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($50,638)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($55,407)
#18. Winnebago County- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($30,540 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($33,677)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($39,658)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($50,088)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,418)
#17. Walworth County- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($26,419 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($33,979)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($38,423)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,423)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($64,786)
#16. Vilas County- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($18,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($27,943)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($27,278)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($44,247)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,574)
#15. Pierce County- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($35,516 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($39,962)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($44,232)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($50,456)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($62,171)
#14. Calumet County- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,178 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($39,752)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($45,047)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($58,872)
- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($71,155)
#13. Outagamie County- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,617 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($35,978)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,650)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($52,123)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($65,726)
#12. Brown County- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($28,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,277)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($39,314)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($51,136)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($65,768)
#11. Milwaukee County- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,074 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.4% ($30,427)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($35,866)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($51,811)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($65,772)
#10. Bayfield County- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($22,321 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,277)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($32,415)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($38,372)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($49,394)
#9. Washington County- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,633 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($40,385)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($45,688)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($59,559)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($74,289)
#8. Eau Claire County- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($29,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($30,509)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($37,530)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($47,825)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($60,332)
#7. Portage County- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($23,735 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.9% ($35,067)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($37,700)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($45,960)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($62,065)
#6. Door County- 33.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,906 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,889)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($38,275)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($42,913)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($54,216)
#5. La Crosse County- 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($26,052 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($29,281)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($36,605)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($47,893)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,578)
#4. St. Croix County- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($33,068 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($37,346)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.3% ($47,961)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($59,978)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($70,784)
#3. Waukesha County- 44.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($32,347 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($37,505)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($44,813)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($64,141)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($82,201)
#2. Ozaukee County- 49% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($27,969 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20% ($37,597)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($42,838)
- Bachelor's degree: 30% ($59,658)
- Graduate or professional degree: 19% ($84,448)
#1. Dane County- 51.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($25,859 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($35,127)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($40,409)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($55,510)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.9% ($67,725)