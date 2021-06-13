Cancel
Wisconsin State

Counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin

James Meyer // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Grant County

- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,234 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.1% ($31,752)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($36,006)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($45,489)
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Douglas County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($24,087 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,461)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,022)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($46,843)
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sauk County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,015 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,384)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($38,493)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($48,824)
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sawyer County

- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($16,048 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34% ($24,617)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($31,255)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($43,616)
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iowa County

- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($32,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,902)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($39,368)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($52,271)
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#25. Sheboygan County

- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($31,110 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.9% ($36,731)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($40,016)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($52,803)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Racine County

- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,718 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.6% ($35,042)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,740)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($55,000)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,274 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($39,893)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($49,117)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marathon County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($28,105 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($38,145)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,516)
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kenosha County

- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.1% ($31,737)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($39,705)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($55,104)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Oneida County

- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($27,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32% ($27,108)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($33,757)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($44,777)
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dunn County

- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($28,828 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($33,393)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($35,532)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($50,638)
Creative Commons

#18. Winnebago County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($30,540 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($33,677)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($39,658)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($50,088)
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Walworth County

- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($26,419 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.3% ($33,979)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($38,423)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,423)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Vilas County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($18,000 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30% ($27,943)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($27,278)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($44,247)
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pierce County

- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($35,516 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 32.1% ($39,962)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($44,232)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($50,456)
self // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Calumet County

- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,178 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($39,752)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($45,047)
- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($58,872)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Outagamie County

- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,617 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($35,978)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,650)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($52,123)
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#12. Brown County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($28,227 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,277)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($39,314)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($51,136)
compujeramey // Flickr

#11. Milwaukee County

- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,074 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.4% ($30,427)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($35,866)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($51,811)
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bayfield County

- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($22,321 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,277)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($32,415)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($38,372)
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,633 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($40,385)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($45,688)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($59,559)
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eau Claire County

- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($29,222 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25% ($30,509)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($37,530)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($47,825)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Portage County

- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($23,735 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.9% ($35,067)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($37,700)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($45,960)
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Door County

- 33.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,906 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,889)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($38,275)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($42,913)
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. La Crosse County

- 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($26,052 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.4% ($29,281)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($36,605)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($47,893)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Croix County

- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($33,068 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.6% ($37,346)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.3% ($47,961)
- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($59,978)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Waukesha County

- 44.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($32,347 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.7% ($37,505)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($44,813)
- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($64,141)
James Meyer // Shutterstock

#2. Ozaukee County

- 49% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($27,969 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20% ($37,597)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($42,838)
- Bachelor's degree: 30% ($59,658)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Dane County

- 51.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($25,859 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.8% ($35,127)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($40,409)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($55,510)
- Graduate or professional degree: 20.9% ($67,725)
