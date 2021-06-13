James Meyer // Shutterstock

Counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Grant County

#29. Douglas County

#28. Sauk County

#27. Sawyer County

#26. Iowa County

#25. Sheboygan County

#24. Racine County

#23. Jefferson County

#22. Marathon County

#21. Kenosha County

#20. Oneida County

#19. Dunn County

#18. Winnebago County

#17. Walworth County

#16. Vilas County

#15. Pierce County

#14. Calumet County

#13. Outagamie County

#12. Brown County

#11. Milwaukee County

#10. Bayfield County

#9. Washington County

#8. Eau Claire County

#7. Portage County

#6. Door County

#5. La Crosse County

#4. St. Croix County

#3. Waukesha County

#2. Ozaukee County

#1. Dane County

- 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($26,234 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.1% ($31,752)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.3% ($36,006)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($45,489)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,487)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($24,087 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($31,461)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.5% ($38,022)- Bachelor's degree: 16.3% ($46,843)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($58,547)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,015 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.9% ($31,384)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33% ($38,493)- Bachelor's degree: 16.7% ($48,824)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($61,475)- 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($16,048 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34% ($24,617)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.1% ($31,255)- Bachelor's degree: 15.1% ($43,616)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($53,355)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($32,105 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,902)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.3% ($39,368)- Bachelor's degree: 15.9% ($52,271)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($63,312)- 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($31,110 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.9% ($36,731)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.2% ($40,016)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($52,803)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($66,563)- 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,718 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.6% ($35,042)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.7% ($38,740)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($55,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($72,205)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,274 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,278)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.9% ($39,893)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($49,117)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($58,602)- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($28,105 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,199)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($38,145)- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($50,516)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($66,510)- 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($25,630 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.1% ($31,737)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($39,705)- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($55,104)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($68,691)- 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($27,222 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32% ($27,108)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34% ($33,757)- Bachelor's degree: 17.4% ($44,777)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($67,465)- 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($28,828 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.3% ($33,393)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.5% ($35,532)- Bachelor's degree: 18.5% ($50,638)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($55,407)- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($30,540 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.4% ($33,677)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($39,658)- Bachelor's degree: 20.3% ($50,088)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,418)- 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($26,419 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.3% ($33,979)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.8% ($38,423)- Bachelor's degree: 18.3% ($51,423)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($64,786)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($18,000 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30% ($27,943)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.6% ($27,278)- Bachelor's degree: 18.8% ($44,247)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,574)- 29.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($35,516 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.1% ($39,962)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($44,232)- Bachelor's degree: 19.3% ($50,456)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($62,171)- 29.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,178 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.4% ($39,752)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.4% ($45,047)- Bachelor's degree: 22% ($58,872)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($71,155)- 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($25,617 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.7% ($35,978)- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.8% ($40,650)- Bachelor's degree: 20.6% ($52,123)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($65,726)- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($28,227 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.9% ($32,277)- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.9% ($39,314)- Bachelor's degree: 21.2% ($51,136)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($65,768)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,074 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.4% ($30,427)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.9% ($35,866)- Bachelor's degree: 19.7% ($51,811)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($65,772)- 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($22,321 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,277)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($32,415)- Bachelor's degree: 19.8% ($38,372)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($49,394)- 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($35,633 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($40,385)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.1% ($45,688)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($59,559)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($74,289)- 32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($29,222 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25% ($30,509)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.8% ($37,530)- Bachelor's degree: 20.8% ($47,825)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($60,332)- 32.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($23,735 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.9% ($35,067)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($37,700)- Bachelor's degree: 22.9% ($45,960)- Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($62,065)- 33.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,906 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,889)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($38,275)- Bachelor's degree: 21.6% ($42,913)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($54,216)- 34.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5% ($26,052 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.4% ($29,281)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.7% ($36,605)- Bachelor's degree: 21.9% ($47,893)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,578)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($33,068 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($37,346)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.3% ($47,961)- Bachelor's degree: 24.6% ($59,978)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($70,784)- 44.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($32,347 median earnings)- High school graduate: 22.7% ($37,505)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.1% ($44,813)- Bachelor's degree: 29.1% ($64,141)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3% ($82,201)- 49% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 3.1% ($27,969 median earnings)- High school graduate: 20% ($37,597)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.9% ($42,838)- Bachelor's degree: 30% ($59,658)- Graduate or professional degree: 19% ($84,448)- 51.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($25,859 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.8% ($35,127)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.7% ($40,409)- Bachelor's degree: 30.5% ($55,510)- Graduate or professional degree: 20.9% ($67,725)