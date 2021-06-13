Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Counties with the most college graduates in Vermont

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQYcg_0aSuTTAJ00
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Vermont

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271WO1_0aSuTTAJ00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Essex County

- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($21,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 46% ($28,191)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($29,567)
- Bachelor's degree: 9.4% ($35,104)
- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($52,933) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiuZm_0aSuTTAJ00
Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Orleans County

- 21.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,018 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 39.5% ($29,778)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($31,814)
- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($38,737)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($48,324) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo1xM_0aSuTTAJ00
Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($25,803 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 37.9% ($36,425)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($43,672)
- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($49,229)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,738) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWKf5_0aSuTTAJ00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Caledonia County

- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,094 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,218)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($32,224)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($42,298)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($55,789) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFwAQ_0aSuTTAJ00
Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,125 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,907)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($38,939)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($42,817)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($55,026) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg3sp_0aSuTTAJ00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Rutland County

- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($25,017 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 34.4% ($32,083)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($34,212)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($44,410)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($56,632) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCZOT_0aSuTTAJ00
Pixabay

#8. Bennington County

- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($30,007 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,208)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($34,167)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($41,558)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($52,726) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQvXp_0aSuTTAJ00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Windham County

- 38.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,313 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.5% ($30,053)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($32,718)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($32,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($52,003) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noxCv_0aSuTTAJ00
j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Windsor County

- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($28,750 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($31,778)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($35,377)
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($40,159)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($61,689) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3z4i_0aSuTTAJ00
Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lamoille County

- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($30,779 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 25.6% ($36,780)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($37,163)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($38,477)
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($53,983) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBZg2_0aSuTTAJ00
Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Addison County

- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($32,012 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,609)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($39,613)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($45,101)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($64,330) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwcDZ_0aSuTTAJ00
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grand Isle County

- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,711 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($41,276)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($37,432)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($44,981)
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($78,227)
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($30,176 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.9% ($32,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($38,873)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($45,253)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($59,654) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng1Zk_0aSuTTAJ00
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#1. Chittenden County

- 51.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($26,579 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19% ($35,264)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($43,023)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.4% ($50,650)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21% ($67,590)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dewey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#Justin#American#The U S Census Bureau#Alexiushoratius#Agedgeek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related