Counties with the most college graduates in Vermont

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#14. Essex County

#13. Orleans County

#12. Franklin County

#11. Caledonia County

#10. Orange County

#9. Rutland County

#8. Bennington County

#7. Windham County

#6. Windsor County

#5. Lamoille County

#4. Addison County

#3. Grand Isle County

#2. Washington County

#1. Chittenden County

- 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($21,875 median earnings)- High school graduate: 46% ($28,191)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.7% ($29,567)- Bachelor's degree: 9.4% ($35,104)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($52,933)- 21.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,018 median earnings)- High school graduate: 39.5% ($29,778)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($31,814)- Bachelor's degree: 13.4% ($38,737)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($48,324)- 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($25,803 median earnings)- High school graduate: 37.9% ($36,425)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($43,672)- Bachelor's degree: 16% ($49,229)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,738)- 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,094 median earnings)- High school graduate: 35.3% ($30,218)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27% ($32,224)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($42,298)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($55,789)- 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($27,125 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,907)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.5% ($38,939)- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($42,817)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($55,026)- 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($25,017 median earnings)- High school graduate: 34.4% ($32,083)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.3% ($34,212)- Bachelor's degree: 19.4% ($44,410)- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($56,632)- 36.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($30,007 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,208)- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.9% ($34,167)- Bachelor's degree: 22.2% ($41,558)- Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($52,726)- 38.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,313 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.5% ($30,053)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($32,718)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($32,303)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($52,003)- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($28,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($31,778)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($35,377)- Bachelor's degree: 21.5% ($40,159)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8% ($61,689)- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($30,779 median earnings)- High school graduate: 25.6% ($36,780)- Some college or Associate's degree: 29% ($37,163)- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($38,477)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($53,983)- 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($32,012 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,609)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.8% ($39,613)- Bachelor's degree: 23.6% ($45,101)- Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($64,330)- 39.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($16,711 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27% ($41,276)- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.1% ($37,432)- Bachelor's degree: 23.4% ($44,981)- Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($78,227)- 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($30,176 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.9% ($32,583)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.9% ($38,873)- Bachelor's degree: 23.5% ($45,253)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($59,654)- 51.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($26,579 median earnings)- High school graduate: 19% ($35,264)- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($43,023)- Bachelor's degree: 30.4% ($50,650)- Graduate or professional degree: 21% ($67,590)