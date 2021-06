Elijah McClain died following a violent interaction with Aurora police in August 2019 during which he was injected with ketamine. Colorado Congressman and rising national political star Joe Neguse is the driving force behind the Ketamine Restriction Act, which would prohibit the use of ketamine during arrests. Many believe ketamine was a factor in the August 2019 death of Aurora's Elijah McClain, who was injected with the powerful anesthesia medicine during a brutal encounter with police. And while Colorado recently passed ketamine restrictions (the measure will become law with Governor Jared Polis's signature), Sheneen McClain, Elijah's mother, has a clear preference for the Neguse version.