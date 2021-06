Kazakhstan confirms 1,058 new COVID-19 cases

Of these 5 countries, I lived in 3 of them. The other 2 are well-known among the expatriate community. Since I was 15, I dreamed about living abroad for multiple reasons. Some were real, like my willingness to escape the Brazilian violence (including the murder of a family member). Others were fantasies from my mind, or as the maxim says, the feeling that the grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence.