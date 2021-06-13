Cancel
Firebirds claim tri-match at Southeast Raleigh

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — Southern Nash wrapped up regular-season wrestling action by defeating both its 4-A Cap 7 Conference opponents in a June 9 tri-match at Southeast Raleigh. The 3-A Big East Conference Firebirds stopped Sanderson 39-24 before stomping the host Bulldogs 48-4. Southern Nash closed the match against the Spartans with four straight wins, triggered by Jackson Wall’s 9-4 decision over Jackson Rivers of Sanderson in their 182-pound bout. Jadel Davis and Trondrayl Newsome won their 195 and 220 classes, respectively, by fall before Terrence Raspberry won the heavyweight match.

