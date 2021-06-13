Cancel
Clemson, SC

WOOOOOOOO! To BE the Man, you gotta BEAT the Man.

 9 days ago

Because kids have not had the chance to visit schools for a year. Dabo has always encouraged players to take their time and be All In when they do commit to Clemson. I think players are taking all their visits before committing this year due to COVID. HumbleServant®. Hall of...

Dabo
Dabo Swinney
Footballboxden.com

GOAT Manning got an offer from Clemson

1. I hope they not over rating him based off his last name and. Every school in the country is going to offer him a scholarship. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, A&M and Miami will probably be his top five. Duke would replace Miami if Cutcliffe is still there in 2023.
Clemson, SCallfans.co

Don’t count on a youthful Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson anytime soon

The video from the day in 2008 that Dabo Swinney was announced as Clemson’s head coach shows a much younger man with a set jaw and a determination to make himself a success with the Tigers. Swinney hasn’t changed a lot, his youthful face belying his 51 years, and the biggest changes that we’ve seen have centered on Clemson’s success on the field.
Because SOMEBODY's gotta do it

Okay, so Tark-to-Homer has been carrying us like the WFT Defense carried them to a division title here lately, so I decided to get off my rusty and submit a post! :) And with not much else going on to talk about, I went to my Go-To...a Mock Draft!. Here...
2022 Clemson OL Commit Shows Out at Rivals 5-Star Challenge

Colin Sadler was one of the Tigers’ first verbal commitments in the 2022 class. Out of Greenville, the local product committed to Clemson back in November. “I’m staying home, 1000% committed,” Sadler tweeted at the time. Sadler worked out for the coaches on the final day of Dabo Swinney’s high...
Athlon ranks every FBS college football team from 130-1

There was nothing quite like the 2020 college football season. At this point last year, many were wondering if there would be a season at all considering the pace at which the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the country. Thankfully, football returned, albeit in unfamiliar fashion. Sold-out stadiums simply did not...
Hotdogging used to be verboten on the field. Gotta

Good at small ball because we can't hit the broad side of a barn ** -- rdm 06/16/2021 7:50PM. Such blasphemy, rd. :) I do wish them well but not at our expense. ** -- hoosone 06/16/2021 9:53PM. Me, too. Hook 'em 'Horns and Hoos. When I was a kid,...
Analyst Names 'Most Favorable' Schedule In College Football

The Tigers haven’t won a championship since 2019. By Dabo Swinney’s standards, that’s too long a drought. Clemson will aim to end the “skid” later this year. Clemson’s toughest task of the season is a marquee non-conference bout with the Georgia Bulldogs. Even if the Tigers can’t get past the SEC juggernaut, they’ll still have a good shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth.
Clemson football: QB depth issue will not be solved until 2022

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) greets Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms(18) before warmups at football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. The Clemson football backup quarterback situation is far from settled which is unsettling for most Tiger fans and won’t be solved until 2022. Looking at...
Re: TNET: Lee sells 'Clemson experience' to potential MLB 1st-rounders Bubba Chandler, Will Taylor

73% of first round picks wind up in the major leagues, so if either is picked in the first round they will have an excellent shot at making it to the majors. Add to that a pretty hefty bonus for signing, and then you have a lot of incentive not to go to college. The Clemson "experience" will be wonderful, but if the plan of these young men is to get to the majors, then I really don't see how Clemson will help. There is no guarantee that the coaching that they get at Clemson or anywhere else will get them any higher in a future draft than they are now. I hate that they probably won't come, but it would be hard to convince them that going straight to professional baseball is the wrong move.
Re: I'm going to try to still enjoy Clemson

In other words, you are willing to destroy college football because some old white dude is making money. But you, nor anyone else has a solution for the 80 women on the rowing team. Just please tell me how that is going to work. How many old white dudes are getting rich off the rowing team?
Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Ole Miss

The summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.
Clemson Tigers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Clemson football season with what you need to know. Clemson Tigers College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – So how do you keep on going after losing a generational quarterback talent and the ACC’s all-time leading rusher? If you’re...