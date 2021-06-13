WOOOOOOOO! To BE the Man, you gotta BEAT the Man.

73% of first round picks wind up in the major leagues, so if either is picked in the first round they will have an excellent shot at making it to the majors. Add to that a pretty hefty bonus for signing, and then you have a lot of incentive not to go to college. The Clemson "experience" will be wonderful, but if the plan of these young men is to get to the majors, then I really don't see how Clemson will help. There is no guarantee that the coaching that they get at Clemson or anywhere else will get them any higher in a future draft than they are now. I hate that they probably won't come, but it would be hard to convince them that going straight to professional baseball is the wrong move.