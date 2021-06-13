Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Women’s Basketball Adds Anna Groom as Manager of Creative Content

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 9 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball has added Anna Groom as its manager of creative content, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Thursday. Groom will oversee the development of creative content exclusively for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, which includes duties related to social media, video content, graphic design and other creative endeavors to help assist with recruiting and overall marketing appeal for the program.

www.picayuneitem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Video Content#Oxford#Nil#Soonervision#Ou#Oxford#Rebels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Denison, TXgrayson.edu

Grayson Women's Basketball to Host Team Camp

Grayson Women’s Basketball will host a team camp on June 23-24 at Grayson College. Participating teams will be guaranteed four games. The cost is $250 per team and $15 per dorm. The Vikings were NTJCAC Title Runner-ups in the 2020-2021 season and went 19-4 under the direction of Coach Bill...
Basketballbearinsider.com

Kelly Cole Added to Women’s Basketball Staff

BERKELEY – California women's basketball head coach Charmin Smith has announced another addition to her staff, adding Kelly Cole as an assistant coach. Cole joins the Golden Bears with over 20 years of coaching experience including the last seven as head coach at Northeastern. "I am extremely excited to have...
Lynchburg, VALiberty News

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

The Lady Flames Basketball team is coming off of a perfect season at home (12-0) in the new state-of-the-art Liberty Arena. This season, Head Coach Carey Green’s team will be led by senior Forward Bridgette Rettstatt and ASUN All-Freshman Team member Bella Smuda. Save big by purchasing season tickets which go on sale July 1!
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas men's basketball adds two new walk-ons to roster

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday morning that guard Charlie McCarthy and forward Dillon Wilhite will be joining the Jayhawk roster as walk-ons for the 2021-22 season. "We're happy to get both Charlie and Dillon," Self told Kansas Athletics. "I'm excited for both of them. They know it's...
BasketballAlestle

Meet Women’s Basketball’s newest head coach

Samantha Quigley Smith became the sixth head coach in SIUE Women’s Basketball history on April 27, 2021. Having years of experience with both basketball and coaching behind her, she said she looks forward to a number of things with the Cougars this season and beyond. The Alestle recently asked Smith a few questions to help the community get to know her better.
Basketballgopurpleaces.com

Women's Basketball announces Elite Camp on July 31

EVANSVILLE - University of Evansville Women's Basketball has announced its Elite Camp, set for July 31, inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse and Fifth Third Practice Facility. The camp is for rising 9th through 12th grade girls and will encompass a full day of basketball instruction by the University of Evansville Women;s Basketball staff and players with the camp beginning at 10 AM and concluding at 4:30 PM. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and lunch.
Basketballuncbears.com

A Year in Review: Women's Basketball

The women's basketball program saw quite a few season highs as several Bears hit season milestones and collected end-of-season awards. Sophomore Alisha Davis led the Big Sky in 6 statistical categories and collected the Big Sky MVP award. Sophomore Jasmine Gayles had a perfect game going 7 for 7 including 4 for 4 from three in the Bears win over Portland State. Freshman Hannah Simental made her mark on the court as she became 3rd in the nation in three-point shooting midway through the season.
Oregon State750thegame.com

Oregon Women’s Basketball Adds Grad Transfer Shannon Dufficy

The Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball squad dipped into the transfer portal for their latest addition. Missouri forward Shannon Dufficy posted her commitment to UO on Thursday, and the Ducks confirmed the move on Friday. Dufficy started her collegiate career at Utah State, where she spent three seasons. Then, she transferred...
Tennisponyfans.com

Women's Tennis Adds Lana Mavor As Transfer

SMU women's tennis head coach Jeff Nevolo announced the addition of transfer Lana Mavor to the 2021-22 roster on Friday. "We are so excited to welcome Lana to the Hilltop," said head coach Jeff Nevolo. "She's a great tennis player with a lot of upside and we believe she has the tools to become a highly ranked college tennis player. Her experience on the final four NC State team from this past season will help move us closer to our program's goal of competing on the biggest of national stages. Most importantly, she's going to be a great teammate and student. Coach Brigit and I can't wait to get work with her this fall."
Texas StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Women's Basketball Team Adds 3rd Transfer from Texas

You can take the coach out of Texas, but you can't take the Texas basketball players away from her. Tina Langley, hired away from Rice to rebuild the University of Washington women's program, on Monday added a third transfer and potential starter to the roster from the Lone Star state in Baylor guard Trinity Oliver.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona women’s basketball assistant April Phillips hired away by Texas

Less than two months after re-joining the Arizona Wildcats, April Phillips is on the move again. The women’s basketball assistant coach was hired away by the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. Phillips was hired by Arizona in April after spending two seasons as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Cal. Before that,...
College Sportswoosterathletics.com

Tierney Selected to Lead Women's Basketball Program

Mary Kate Tierney, a Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American at Ithaca College, has been tabbed to serve as the ninth head coach of The College of Wooster's women's basketball program. Tierney starts her duties at Wooster on July 1. "Mary Kate's experience as a coach and student of the game...
Picayune Item

Roderick Woods hired as EMCC’s assistant women’s basketball coach

SCOOBA — With nearly 20 years of women’s basketball coaching experience at the collegiate level, Roderick Woods has been hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College. The announcement was made this week by EMCC athletics director/head women’s basketball coach Sharon Thompson. “Coach Woods brings a...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Women’s Golf Adds Jacqueline Lucena to Roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women’s golf head coach Emily Glaser announced the addition of Jacqueline Lucena to the 2021-22 roster on Tuesday. Lucena has signed with the Gators after transferring from UC Davis and will join the program in the fall. “We are thrilled to have Jackie join our Gator...
Basketballseehafernews.com

Marquette Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff Completed

Marquette women’s basketball coach Megan Duffy has completed her coaching staff by hiring Tasha Taylor as an assistant. Taylor comes to the Golden Eagles after seven seasons at Elon University in North Carolina. They played in the postseason four times in those seven years, qualifying for the N-C-A-A tournament twice.
Joliet, ILstfrancis.edu

The COMP Magazine Continues to Grow

Joliet, Ill. – When the University of St. Francis (USF) Art and Design Department created The COMP Magazine that launched in the spring of 2014, its primary purpose was to introduce students to art and music produced in Chicagoland. The online publication, which can be accessed at thecompmagazine.com, has since grown over the past eight years and has connected USF students and faculty with more than 250 artists, musicians and arts professionals. And they are just getting started.