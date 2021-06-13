Women’s Basketball Adds Anna Groom as Manager of Creative Content

SMU women's tennis head coach Jeff Nevolo announced the addition of transfer Lana Mavor to the 2021-22 roster on Friday. "We are so excited to welcome Lana to the Hilltop," said head coach Jeff Nevolo. "She's a great tennis player with a lot of upside and we believe she has the tools to become a highly ranked college tennis player. Her experience on the final four NC State team from this past season will help move us closer to our program's goal of competing on the biggest of national stages. Most importantly, she's going to be a great teammate and student. Coach Brigit and I can't wait to get work with her this fall."