Women’s Basketball Adds Anna Groom as Manager of Creative Content
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball has added Anna Groom as its manager of creative content, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Thursday. Groom will oversee the development of creative content exclusively for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, which includes duties related to social media, video content, graphic design and other creative endeavors to help assist with recruiting and overall marketing appeal for the program.www.picayuneitem.com