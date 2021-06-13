Cancel
Local dancers perform “Thumbelina” in outdoor shows

Cover picture for the articleREGION – Come revel in a magical family-friendly production of “Thumbelina” set outdoors in early summer in Vermont. These performances are the premiere of a brand-new story ballet choreographed by Ashley Hensel-Browning set to Vermont composer Evan Premo’s “Thumbelina,” an original musical setting of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a tiny girl who goes on a big adventure, performed by local dancers from throughout Windsor County.

