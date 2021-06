Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's go home edition of WWE NXT ahead of Takeover: In Your House this Sunday night!. We see earlier today that the two came to blows at the PC before they were separated by security before they start the match off by exchanging head and wrist locks before Austin dropkicks Oney into the corner and takes him down with a side headlock take over. Oney gets to his feet and backs Austin to the ropes before rocking him with uppercuts and taking Austin down before locking in a short leg scissors before Austin kicks him away and hits a jumping stomp into a suplex before Oney drops Austin with a back elbow. Oney then sends Austin out onto the apron before knocking him off of the apron and the two exchange strikes at ringside before Oney rips Austin off of the apron and down onto the floor before Pete Dunne comes out and down to ringside as we go to commercial.