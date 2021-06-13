Riverside announces intent to establish new hospital in Isle of Wight County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Riverside Health System is looking to set up a new hospital in Isle of Wight County.

Riverside filed a letter of intent to apply for a Certificate of Public Need (COPN) to establish a new general acute care hospital near the intersection of Routes US-258 and VA-10 on property owned by Riverside.

The application is an integral part of Riverside's vision to provide trusted, quality care and services that enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves. The envisioned project enhances Riverside’s current services in the Isle of Wight community and will provide health care services across the continuum of care, including primary care, specialty care, acute care and long-term care.

Riverside's Chief Executive Officer Bill Downey explains, “Riverside has served the citizens of the Isle of Wight community since its inception over 100 years ago, and this project builds upon this longstanding relationship. It will improve access to affordable, high quality health care for a growing community, provide more timely EMS response, and offer patients a distinct choice for their care.”

If the COPN is approved, Riverside's new hospital in Isle of Wight County will include:

50 beds, including 34 medical/surgical beds

10 intensive care unit (ICU) specialty beds

6 obstetric beds

4 operating rooms

An emergency department and

Other diagnostic, procedural and physician services

Community support for the project has been immediate. The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the proposal after a briefing by Riverside President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Dacey, M.D.

Related: Cutting-edge robotic assisted spinal surgery offered at Riverside

“We are grateful for the county’s support, share their enthusiasm for the project and look forward to engaging the entire community throughout this process,” Dacey said.

Riverside currently provides primary care in Carrollton, diagnostic services in Smithfield, as well as a lifelong health community with Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long term care and a Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Smithfield.