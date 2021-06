During the first weekend of Dabo Swinney Camp, Clemson showed a couple of the nation’s best receivers what it would be like to be a part of WRU. Opa Locka (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star WR Santana Fleming was on an unofficial visit, while his teammate and close friend, 5-star WR Brandon Inniss worked out. While Inniss, the nation’s No. 1 WR, received an official offer, Fleming did not. However, he’s confident that one should be coming soon.