Feature: What's Your Most Treasured Club Nintendo Possession?

Fair warning, I’m starting off with a hot take: Skyward Sword was probably my least favorite Zelda game for a long time. Admittingly, my dislike of the game stemmed from it not meeting my expectations upon its release. In terms of Home Console 3D Zelda games, I began to notice a trend of overworlds expanding with each release after Ocarina of Time. The Wind Waker’s Great Sea felt huge, and afterwards Twilight Princess greatly increased the scale of Hyrule proper. With that considered, I felt like a natural progression for the series was to continue expanding the size of the 3D overworld, perhaps offering an open world game with the next 3D Zelda game – a notion that didn’t seem far-fetched to me at the time, considering games like Batman: Arkham City and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim were releasing within a close time frame. Alas, it would turn out that Skyward Sword would be one of the most linear 3D Zelda games to exist, lacking an overworld altogether; instead having a hub system linking 3 geographic regions. This was not what I expected from the game, and I felt it was a major step back for the series.