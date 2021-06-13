Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Scott D. Pierce: Joe Tessitore is having ‘a blast’ on wild, wacky, wonderful ‘Holey Moley’

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time I talked to sportscaster Joe Tessitore one-on-one, we talked about college football. BYU. Utah. The rivalry. When I spoke with him a few days ago, we talked about the insane miniature golf show he hosts, “Holey Moley.” It’s a rather astonishing departure for a guy who continues to be ESPN’s lead sportscaster on championship boxing, who calls college football games on ABC and ESPN, and whose career has included Monday Night Football, college basketball, horse racing and more.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tessitore
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Alabama Football#Byu#Espn#Abc Ch#Utahns#French#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
Related
Footballsportsmedia101.com

The HOVG Podcast: Joe Tessitore

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joe Tessitore. The co-host of “Holey Moley” talks to the boys about the new season of the hit ABC game show, that time he called one of his son’s nationally-televised college football games and shares how excited he is to return to sold out stadiums this fall.
EntertainmentWKBW-TV

Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore talks to Emily Lampa

The season three premiere of Holey Moley 3D in 2D airs tonight and Emily talked with one of the hosts, sports broadcaster Joe Tessitore. Holey Moley is an extreme supersized mini golf competition. Joe Tessitore says the best part of it is they just get to have some joyfulness; we’ve all had a very long stretch here where it is hard to laugh at things then you watch Holey Moley. He goes on to say he thinks it’s one of the few shows on TV where it is multigenerational and everyone can watch at the same time and have the same laughs and find the same joy and there are very few options like that and they hear from families all the time about how much they like it and that thrills them.
TV & VideosVulture

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Sent Us Hole Pics and We’re Posting Them on Main

America’s only true sport is back. One that stands for athleticism, sportsmanship, and dignity. One that brings the nation together to take sweet succor from feats of peak physical performance. Holey Moley, the extreme-miniature-golf show on ABC, is returning for a third season on Thursday, June 17. Last season was called Holey Moley II: The Sequel, so naturally, its follow-up is Holey Moley 3D in 2D, a name that aptly applies to everyone watching at home except for those freaks with 3-D TVs. Stephen Curry, an athlete best known for his passion for mini-golf, returns to host this season, and commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back to explain what on golf’s green earth is going on while contestants zipline, fall into bodies of water, and evade literal fire in the name of getting balls in holes and winning a $250,000 prize. That’s more than everyone outside of the top three made at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. No competition series commits harder to the bit, and we respect that. And lucky for you, we have exclusive pics of this season’s newest, shiniest, freshly buffed and waxed holes, each with a premise more ridiculous than the last. Innuendo? Maybe in your endo, friendo. This is just good, clean, American mini-golf. Now get a load of these holes.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Season 3: Release Date, Upcoming Season and Plot

Hello, Readers! Holey Moley, ABC’s wackiest extreme mini-golf competition series, will return for a third season as Holey Moley 3D in 2D. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media are collaborating on “Holey Moley.”Holey Moley II: The Sequel was the title of the previous season, so naturally, the sequel is Holey Moley 3D in 2D, a title that appropriately describes everyone viewing at home except those with 3-D TVs. Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions designed the original format, Holey Moley.
TV & VideosPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Holey Moley’ with Stephen Curry and Jeannie Mai: Stream for free, time, channel, cast

There’s nothing “mini” about the miniature golf course on the set of “Holey Moley,” returning to ABC for a second season. The competitive sports show with a twist Season 2 premiere is Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PDT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply). The show will be available to view on Hulu the next day.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Holey Moley! Steph Curry wants to turn mini golf into a pro league?

Apparently, when you don't make the NBA playoffs, you've got a lot more time on your hands. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, for example, is about to kick off the third season of "Holey Moley," the zany televised mini-golf competition that he executive produces and appears in. To promote the return of the series, ABC concocted a wild promotional clip in which Curry is joined by Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore at a press conference to announce — of al...
TV & Videosnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rob Riggle Promises ‘More Intense’ Courses on ‘Holey Moley 3D in 2D’

Breaking news from the world of extreme mini golf: Uranus, voted fan-favorite hole on the competition series Holey Moley‘s outrageous course, will not return this summer. Here, commentator Rob Riggle (above, with Joe Tessitore), gives us three reasons to keep watching. Full Mooney, a new spacewalk-themed hole, is a given.
ImmigrationWebster County Citizen

‘iCarly’ 2.0, ABC Playing Games with ‘Holey Moley’ and ‘Hustler,’ Nick News Addresses Immigration, ‘Genera+ion’ and ‘Intelligence’ Return, the Voltaggio Brothers Battle

A millennial favorite returns with the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, revisiting the influencer in her 20s. ABC’s summer game-show mania grows with new seasons of Holey Moley and The Hustler. Nick News interprets immigration issues for a young audience. The streaming boom offers new episodes of the buzzy Genera+ion and the comedic Intelligence.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Holey Moley: Season Three Viewer Votes

Who will bring their “A” game in the third season of the Holey Moley TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Holey Moley is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Holey Moley here.
Oakland, CAMercury News

TV this week: ‘Blindspotting’ series debuts; ‘Holey Moley’ returns

Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for June 13-19 DON’T MISS: “Blindspotting” — Inspired by the acclaimed 2018 indie film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, this new dramedy follows Ashley (“Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose life in Oakland is thrown into disarray when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their 6-year-old son, is jailed on a drug charge. The ordeal forces her to reluctantly move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and his intense half-sister (Jaylen Barron). Plenty of friction and comical dysfunction ensue over eight episodes. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz).
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

‘Holey Moley’ Two-Hour Season 3 Premiere Leads Thursday TV Ratings, ‘Young Sheldon’ Wins Viewers – Talesbuzz

Mini-golf reality competition Holey Moley returned with a two-hour premiere that drove ABC to a ratings win on Thursday night. Hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, Holey Moley’s junior season opened to a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. Ratings for the series remained steady with a new follow-up episode, but dropped slightly from the previous hour (0.5, 2.57M).
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Holey Moley, United States of Al, Beat Shazam, Legacies, U.S. Olympic Trials

Thursday, June 17, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Holey Moley, The Hustler, Walker, Legacies, Beat Shazam, Clarice, and United States of Al. Sports: 2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship and U.S. Olympic Trials. Reruns: LEGO Masters, Young Sheldon, Mom, and B Positive. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...