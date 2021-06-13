Scott D. Pierce: Joe Tessitore is having ‘a blast’ on wild, wacky, wonderful ‘Holey Moley’

America’s only true sport is back. One that stands for athleticism, sportsmanship, and dignity. One that brings the nation together to take sweet succor from feats of peak physical performance. Holey Moley, the extreme-miniature-golf show on ABC, is returning for a third season on Thursday, June 17. Last season was called Holey Moley II: The Sequel, so naturally, its follow-up is Holey Moley 3D in 2D, a name that aptly applies to everyone watching at home except for those freaks with 3-D TVs. Stephen Curry, an athlete best known for his passion for mini-golf, returns to host this season, and commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back to explain what on golf’s green earth is going on while contestants zipline, fall into bodies of water, and evade literal fire in the name of getting balls in holes and winning a $250,000 prize. That’s more than everyone outside of the top three made at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. No competition series commits harder to the bit, and we respect that. And lucky for you, we have exclusive pics of this season’s newest, shiniest, freshly buffed and waxed holes, each with a premise more ridiculous than the last. Innuendo? Maybe in your endo, friendo. This is just good, clean, American mini-golf. Now get a load of these holes.