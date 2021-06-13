Cancel
South Korean Pres. Moon orders complete overhaul of military culture

By Asia News Network - TNS
americanmilitarynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Moon Jae-in on Monday called for a complete overhaul of military culture amid a public outcry over the suicide of an Air Force noncommissioned officer who was sexually assaulted by her male colleague. According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon ordered the creation of an independent task force with...

Moon Jae In
Asia
Military
Politics
Aerospace & Defense
