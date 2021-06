Scientific advisers in Wales believe the UK is at the “pre-peak stage of a third wave”, first minister Mark Drakeford has warned.Mr Drakeford told a press conference eight out of 10 new cases of coronavirus in Wales are believed to be from the Delta variant.“In just a few weeks, the Delta variant has entered Wales and spread quickly throughout the country,” he said.“There is a sustained and accelerating pattern of transmission, not just in the north and southeast of Wales but in all parts of the country.“That means that we are, once again, facing a serious public health situation....