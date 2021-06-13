Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Michael Jordan introduced himself to Harold Varner, and Varner ignored it

By James Colgan
Golf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd then Michael Jordan waited for seven hours. “If not longer,” Harold Varner said. Varner can explain. Kind of. When his Airness texts you hello, with an offer to become the first PGA Tour player to represent his Jordan Brand clothing soon to come, and you ignore your phone and go about your day, you should have some excuse.

golf.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Fred Whitfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordans#Jordan Brand#Airness#Pga Tour#The Charlotte Hornets#Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAABC7 Chicago

The truth behind Michael Jordan's infamous NBA Finals 'Flu Game'

If you were to print a book ranking Michael Jordan's career-defining moments, you'd run out of ink by the time you reached his first retirement. Despite that, his iconic performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals has to be somewhere near the top of the list. Jordan dropped...
NBAUSA Today

Former Auburn golfer 'couldn't breathe' while playing with Michael Jordan

The amount of Michael Jordan stories that can be told are endless, but this one might be one of my favorites. In a recent interview on GOLF’s “Subpar” podcast, PGA tour player Harold Varner told a story of how he and former Auburn golfer and friend Will Long came to play a round of golf with Michael Jordan at the NBA legend’s golf course Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida.
NBAtherealdeal.com

Michael Jordan’s ex-wife lists Chicago mansion for $5 million

Basketball great Michael Jordan’s ex-wife listed her Chicago mansion for $4.98 million. Juanita Vanoy Jordan, the first wife of Michael Jordan, purchased the six-bedroom Georgian-style home for $4.72 million in 2007, a year after her divorce from the Bulls’ star, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located in the...
NBASan Diego weekly Reader

That Tumblr featuring Michael Jordan wearing questionable outfits

Around this time of year I always feel like the world’s attention is divided, at least a little bit, between hockey and basketball. Of course, by “the world” I mean “popular televised American sporting events,” but I’m sure you get the picture. You have local pubs that choose to focus on Stanley Cup playoffs, and you have those which instead opt for the NBA playoffs. But even though the two sports occur more or less simultaneously — crowning their respective champions in the early summer — they certainly differ in many material respects, not the least of which being the fanbases. Based on my observations, basketball tends to draw in more traditional sports fans, whereas hockey fans tend to be a more eclectic bunch, and I see a lot more hockey fans who seem to be more hipster. Given the contemporaneous slots they occupy on the sporting calendar, is hockey basketball for hipsters?
BasketballPosted by
CNN

Nike and Michael Jordan release portrait series spotlighting WNBA players

Last summer, during an unprecedented sports season that left many stadiums empty during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, public interest in WNBA (the women's national basketball league) appeared to be on the rise. Ratings for the WNBA finals were up 15% during a year when sports viewership tanked across the board, according to Sports Media Watch.
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

Logic Follows In Michael Jordan’s Footsteps As He Emerges From Retirement

In a move that surprises practically no one, Logic has returned. It was back in the summer of 2020 when Logic announced that he was backing away from the spotlight, sharing that his last album No Pressure would be his final. He spoke at length about how he had come to that decision, but almost immediately, the rapper was on Livestream talking about making beats and soon, there were murmurs that he was working with mega-producer, Madlib.
NBAbasketballnews.com

How the summer of 1984 foreshadowed Michael Jordan's NBA greatness

The following is an excerpt of L. Jon Wertheim's book, “Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever,” which is out today on Amazon. In Indianapolis, a popular 1984 parlor game entailed coming up with the best comparison for the Hoosier Dome,...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Scottie Pippen Accused Of Taking Digs At Michael Jordan In Memoir

Michael Jordan's inclusion in ESPN's acclaimed The Last Dance docuseries was hailed by sports fans, but not everyone was happy with the final product. The documentary chronicled Jordan's biggest Chicago Bulls moments, many that took place alongside Scottie Pippen, but the latter would later express his dissatisfaction with how he was portrayed.
NBAindianapolismonthly.com

When Michael Jordan, Bob Knight, And The Epic Summer Of 1984 Came To Indianapolis

In Indianapolis, a popular 1984 parlor game entailed coming up with the best comparison for the Hoosier Dome, the white monstrosity that had sprouted to blight the city’s skyline. It’s like a giant biscuit made from scratch. No, it looks more like a giant pile of white deer shit. The indoor venue was built with the intent of enticing a professional football team to relocate to town—and on those grounds, it was stunningly successful. On March 28, 1984, the Colts organization had loaded up a fleet of moving vans, left Baltimore under cover of darkness, and decamped to Indianapolis.
NBApippenainteasy.com

Chicago Bulls fans need this Fanatics-exclusive Michael Jordan POP

Chicago Bulls fans are going to need to add this Fanatics-exclusive Michael Jordan Funko POP to their collection. Check it out below. There’s something oddly addicting about Funko POP vinyl figurines. Take it from me, Chicago Bulls fans. When I started ‘collecting’ these things, it was one here and one there. Now, my office is filled with dozens of them.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Michael Jordan Gives Fans the Iconic ‘Flu Game’ in 1997

Who ya got as the GOAT — Michael Jordan or LeBron James? When it comes to debating the greatest NBA player ever, put the Flu Game in Jordan’s favor. The Flu Game turns 24 years old today. It commemorates the Chicago Bulls’ 90-88 game five road victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals. Michael Jordan didn’t tell anyone how sick he was. Still, he scored a flurry of 38 points in 44 minutes of action. And his three-pointer with 25 seconds to play broke a tie game.