The Forgotten Soldier: Why this U.S. Open champion might be the best player you’ve never heard of

Winning a national championship, or any major for that matter, inherently raises a player’s profile, providing an objective accomplishment that will forever define his legacy. Names such as Charles Coody, Lou Graham, Ben Curtis and Shaun Micheel are ones most golf fans recognize, not for their excellence over a lengthy career, but rather for capturing one of the four biggest treasures in the men’s game. Conversely, those who come close but fall short on golf’s grandest stages—sometimes just one measly stroke short—risk being slighted despite potentially having more robust overall careers.