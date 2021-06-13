The secret to making perfect avocado toast, according to Torrey Pines’ head chef

We all love avocado toast. It's there for us at the best of times--a relaxing Cali vacay or indulgent restaurant dish--and the worst of times--scrapping together something from the remainders of your fridge. But can we agree that we're tired of Everything but the Bagel seasoning? Avocado toast is like a blank canvas to paint a multitude of flavors, but the food world seems set on hitting the same note. Through its rise and fall of fame, taking off in around 2014 avocado toast has seen its days, which inevitably means it's due for a makeover. Here are some ways to keep your avo toast spicy. Move over Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, you've been dethroned.