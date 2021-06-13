Cancel
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Has the Most Crew Still in Yachting and the Only Yachtie Ever Fired by Production

Cover picture for the article

For the first time in Below Deck history, a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 crew member was fired by producers instead of the captain. Deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired for sharing a racist and sexist meme on Instagram. He then doubled down on his remarks when fans questioned his share. Production company 51 Minds and Bravo released a statement: “Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.” The storyline that was being built for Hunziker was abandoned. Editors did such a solid job of editing Hunziker off of the show, viewers forgot he appeared on it at all.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Below Deck Mediterranean Episodes to Debut Early on Peacock

Peacock announced today the streaming service will offer early access for Season 6 of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean. New episodes will drop for early access beginning Monday, June 21. The sixth season will premiere on Bravo Monday, June 28. Every episode can be seen on Peacock one week before it...
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Captain Sandy, Malia White Backlash Overshadows Peacock Premiere

In this summer, below deck mediterranean The Crew is set to depart with Season 6. The Bravo series will see the return of Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, which fans are not too thrilled about. Peacock just announced that episodes of the new season will premiere on the streaming service from June 21, a week before cable networks. However, the announcement came under fire when fans could not resist but to comment on the backlash from the two aforementioned artists.
TV & Videosslice.ca

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Brings Tears, Wild Nights, and Intense Health Scares

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew sets off another adventure June 28th — this time aboard the 180-foot mega yacht “Lady Michelle,” ready to set sail for Šibenik, the Adriatic Sea’s oldest native Croatian seaside town. For the first time in the franchise, the crew will face a serious crisis before they even get to sea, leaving questions about whether the season can even continue. When they finally do open charter, one of the department head’s management style will rub the crew the wrong way, disrupting the dynamic of the team. Between roommate wars and health scares, the crew will have to deal with back-to-back demanding charter groups while rising to the expectation of seven-star service. High stress leads to late night unwinding — which means hookups and one explosive argument that leaves the crew divided.
Entertainmentgranthshala.com

Captain Glenn Reveals Why ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Was Better Than Season 1

No Shade From Captain Glenn Shepherd, But He Shares Why He Thinks Viewers Embrace below deck sailing yacht Season 2 but not Season 1. He noticed huge differences in the way the crew worked together, despite both seasons featuring drama and heartbreak. “I think a lot of people feel, and I agree, that this season there was a lot of craziness, a lot of romance, a lot of flirtation and stuff,” he said of the crew. instagram beaten party. “But the biggest thing is that I loved the guys from the first season, nothing against them. But it is more positive. The energy is more positive. But it wasn’t just a good vibe; Shepherd explained why this team stood out more than last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's' Alli Dore Announces She and Boyfriend Are Having a Baby

Congrats are in order! Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore has announced that she and her boyfriend, Benny Thompson, are expecting their first baby. Alli took to social media on June 21 to reveal that she was pregnant. On Instagram, she wrote, "So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby," and shared a few photos of herself showing off her baby bump alongside Benny.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares 'Would Never' Deny Father of Her Daughter From Being in Her Life

In an ironic twist, after giving up yachting, Dani Soares is finally feeling anchored thanks to motherhood. "Oh my god, it's hard," the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star tells ET of being a first-time mom. She welcomed daughter Lilly in May. She's now raising her in Australia, officially retired from life as a stewardess. "Honestly, it's hard and everything, but if Lilly wasn't here, I feel like I would probably be passed out on the street right now with heels and makeup everywhere, and that's not a good thing. So she definitely came to change my life and give me the meaning that I was looking for."
TV Showsrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Charter guest from season 1

Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a stand-out charter guest. Let’s take a look at what happened to her and what her story was…. On TV shows such as Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there are some charter guests who make a name for themselves for all the wrong reasons, but Kerry McReynolds was a guest from season 1 that touched the hearts of both the crew on board and viewers at home.
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

Is JL the Father of Dani Soares' Baby? Watch the Shocking Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Trailer

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" This just might be a perfect storm. In an exclusive sneak peek at next week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, it's anchor's away on the drama. The so-called "crazy" second season included love triangles, boat crashes and a surprise pregnancy but now the cast of yachtie hotties will have to face one another for the first time since filming.