‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Has the Most Crew Still in Yachting and the Only Yachtie Ever Fired by Production
For the first time in Below Deck history, a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 crew member was fired by producers instead of the captain. Deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired for sharing a racist and sexist meme on Instagram. He then doubled down on his remarks when fans questioned his share. Production company 51 Minds and Bravo released a statement: "Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes." The storyline that was being built for Hunziker was abandoned. Editors did such a solid job of editing Hunziker off of the show, viewers forgot he appeared on it at all.