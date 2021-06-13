Denver Tattoo Artist Creates CBD Aftercare Brand

Create a Brand Identity: The number one thing you should focus on first and foremost when beginning to market your book is to brand yourself. Mind you, I said to brand “yourself” not your book! Why? Because you are the brand! You are the one who is creating the book, and you are the one who is the creation. The book becomes a part of the brand, but it’s not the brand, YOU are! When you brand yourself in this way, you are also leaving room for future projects which can fall underneath your overall brand identity.