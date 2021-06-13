Cancel
Denver Tattoo Artist Creates CBD Aftercare Brand

By Hilal Bahcetepe
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tattooing for almost a decade, Chris Roberts experimented with CBD to formulate his own high-quality tattoo aftercare products. During a decade of doing tattoos, Denver artist Chris Roberts — today the owner of Fortify Luxury Tattoo in Lakewood — learned to make his designs look exactly the way he wanted them to. But he had less control over how his customers healed after their tattoos as they suffered though redness, itchiness and swelling.

www.westword.com
