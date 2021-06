Imagine, if you will, a world where magicians are the single hottest form of live entertainment. Where magicians are a massive cultural phenomenon. Where every single person on a city street, young or old, wails wildly and clutches their chests when a magician suddenly appears to perform a pop-up show. Of course, this is all because the magicians in question are master criminals who expose the corrupt and steal from the rich, sharing their massive fortunes with the common folk like a group of Robin Hood Houdinis. This is the world that was envisioned by screenwriters Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt, who co-wrote the script for Now You See Me, the first film in the series about magician criminals, alongside Bill & Ted and Men in Black writer Ed Soloman.