Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Canaan, CT

15-Year-Old New Canaan Girl Struck By Vehicle on Richmond Hill Road Late Friday [UPDATED]

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15-year-old girl struck by the vehicle Friday night emailed NewCanaanite.com saying parts of the original incident description were inaccurate. She said she was not crossing the street at the time of the collision, but had walked from one side of Richmond Hill Road to the other 20 seconds before she was struck. She was hugging the curb and almost walking on someone’s lawn when she was struck in the lower back and launched six feet toward 157 Richmond Hill Road, she said. She was under a street light, she said.

newcanaanite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Hill#Ridge Road#Accident#Norwalk Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

8 takeaways from the government's big UFO report

(CNN) — On Friday evening the US intelligence community released something remarkable: An unclassified report to Congress of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) aka UFOs. Which is a big deal! Especially when you consider that, for decades, the American government totally denied the existence of flying objects that they simply could not identify or, in some situations, explain.