15-Year-Old New Canaan Girl Struck By Vehicle on Richmond Hill Road Late Friday [UPDATED]

The 15-year-old girl struck by the vehicle Friday night emailed NewCanaanite.com saying parts of the original incident description were inaccurate. She said she was not crossing the street at the time of the collision, but had walked from one side of Richmond Hill Road to the other 20 seconds before she was struck. She was hugging the curb and almost walking on someone’s lawn when she was struck in the lower back and launched six feet toward 157 Richmond Hill Road, she said. She was under a street light, she said.