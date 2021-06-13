FIRST ALERT: A bit less humid to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A slight drop in humidity arrives to start the week with a bigger drop in a few days. Today will see brighter skies than Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day and slightly less humidity. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower to middle 80s at the beach and middle to upper 80s across the Pee Dee. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible, but most areas will remain dry with rain chances at just 20%.