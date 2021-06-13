Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

“Wanted To Kill Someone” 15-Year-Old Florida Teen Arrested In Double Homicide

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVhHb_0aSuQjA000

Sumter County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old in the murders of two Wildwood teenagers last month.

The suspect, Clarence “C. J.” Patterson, also of Wildwood, did it because he simply didn’t like one of the victims and “wanted to kill someone,” investigators said.

In a YouTube video released on Friday, Sumter Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Haworth said investigators obtained a warrant for Patterson’s arrest and served it while he was in custody in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility in Ocala.

Patterson is accused of two counts of murder in the slayings of Isaiah Nelson, 17, and Prestin Nixon, 16. A delivery driver found the teenagers shortly after 5 a.m. on May 12, dumped along the side of County Road 219 just west of Wildwood.

According to news reports, investigators believe Patterson acted alone. It’s unclear at this point if he will be charged as an adult.

Haworth called it a “merciless killing.”

“This is a very sad case,” Haworth said in the video. “Our investigation revealed that the only motivation for this senseless crime was that C.J. Patterson did not like one of the victims, and wanted to kill someone.”

Haworth noted the case was now in the hands of prosecutors.

And, he added, “Our job is not done until we get justice for Isaiah and Prestin.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

View All 537 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, FL
Wildwood, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Double Homicide#Sumter Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Youtube
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Hillsborough River Car Crash Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Sunday afternoon. Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a light-colored sedan that had crashed and was overturned in the waters of the Hillsborough River near the intersection of W. Columbus Drive & N. Riverside Drive.