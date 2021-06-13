“Wanted To Kill Someone” 15-Year-Old Florida Teen Arrested In Double Homicide

Sumter County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old in the murders of two Wildwood teenagers last month.

The suspect, Clarence “C. J.” Patterson, also of Wildwood, did it because he simply didn’t like one of the victims and “wanted to kill someone,” investigators said.

In a YouTube video released on Friday, Sumter Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Haworth said investigators obtained a warrant for Patterson’s arrest and served it while he was in custody in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility in Ocala.

Patterson is accused of two counts of murder in the slayings of Isaiah Nelson, 17, and Prestin Nixon, 16. A delivery driver found the teenagers shortly after 5 a.m. on May 12, dumped along the side of County Road 219 just west of Wildwood.

According to news reports, investigators believe Patterson acted alone. It’s unclear at this point if he will be charged as an adult.

Haworth called it a “merciless killing.”

“This is a very sad case,” Haworth said in the video. “Our investigation revealed that the only motivation for this senseless crime was that C.J. Patterson did not like one of the victims, and wanted to kill someone.”

Haworth noted the case was now in the hands of prosecutors.

And, he added, “Our job is not done until we get justice for Isaiah and Prestin.”

