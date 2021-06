Footballer Christian Eriksen is awake in hospital and has sent his greetings to his teammates, the Danish FA said in a new update on Sunday morning after the player’s life was saved on the pitch at the Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland.The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed in the 43rd minute and underwent CPR in front of fans, his family and millions of television viewers. The Dansk Boldspil-Union (DBU) said the player is receiving further examination at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates,” it said.“We would...