Snetterton BTCC: Turkington claims first 2021 win with Race 1 victory

By Marcus Simmons
Autosport Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Irishman, who is a maestro at the Norfolk circuit, fended off a first-lap challenge from Tom Ingram, and from then on his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport never looked under serious threat. Poleman Turkington and the entire top five of the grid opted to use the...

www.autosport.com
