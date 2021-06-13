The Rockies’ pinch-hitting dilemma
The pinch hitter is one of the most difficult roles to play in baseball. Oftentimes the game is on the line, it's a critical situation where they need to drive in a run or get on base, or it's just trying to get a quality at-bat in the pitcher's spot. The true kicker though is that they only have one chance to make a difference. The Rockies have had a number of notable pinch hitters in the past like Jason Giambi, John Vander Wal, and Pat Valaika. In an overall underwhelming season offensively, how have the Rockies fared with their pinch-hitting opportunities?