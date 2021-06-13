Cancel
Chicago, IL

Apartment fire in Loop leaves 1 man in critical condition

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — One man is in critical condition following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Loop, according to fire officials. The fire occurred at a high-rise at 233 East Wacker Drive on the 29th floor of the building at approximately 3 a.m. , with a man in his 30s being the only person injured in the fire.

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

