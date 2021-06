‘Armenia’ bloc, led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan, insists there are serious grounds to declare Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Armenia as illegitimate and plans to turn to the Constitutional Court to challenge them, the bloc said in a released statement on Monday. It reiterated its initial assessment that the results of the parliamentary elections are controversial and lack credibility. “We have serious grounds to declare elections illegitimate as the results do not reflect the true balance of forces at the National Assembly,” the statement said.