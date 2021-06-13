Braves look to snap skid Sunday against Marlins

The Boston Red Sox are 2-1 against the Atlanta Braves this season, and look to clinch the head-to-head season series in what is their final regular season meeting tonight. The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta is a big favorite because of Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.26 ERA), who has been the team's most consistent pitcher. Anderson allowed two runs over six innings last year in his only career appearance versus the Red Sox. He faces a Boston team that is 9-4 in their last 13 games, and 9-2 against National League opponents this year. Meanwhile, Atlanta is 1-5 in their last six games and 2-9 against American League opponents. The Red Sox send Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.09 ERA) to the mound, who is looking to give his club at least five innings for just the fifth time from a starting pitcher in their last ten games.