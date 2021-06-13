Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky expected to offer 2023 small forward Kwame Evans Jr. soon, per report

By Adam Haste
aseaofblue.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Calipari and his new staff are working hard on future classes as they look to continue to bring in the nation’s top talent. On Monday, the top prospect in the class of 2022, Jalen Duren, and the No. 6 overall player, Keyonte George, announced that they will be taking an official visit to Kentucky later this month. It’s since been revealed Duren could move into the 2021 class with Kentucky being a strong option for the elite recruit.

www.aseaofblue.com
