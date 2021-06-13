Hot, cold, rain or snow, how do you like to watch your Pittsburgh Steelers?

When I started college way back in the mid 90’s I had a real junker of a Volkswagen Rabbit. Poop brown, and barely able to accelerate on the highway, it was a nightmare in several ways. It was my first ever car, so there was some sentimental value, and I didn’t have much extra spending money, but I realized it was time to move on into something that wasn’t going to spontaneously fall apart. Why start my first player outlook of the 2021 season with this vehicular-based aside? I see a direct correlation between that car, Ben Roethlisberger, and the Steelers. Playing the role of the poop brown Rabbit is Big Ben, who despite finishing with the 4th 30+ touchdown season of his career, failed to be able to carry this offense down the stretch. Instead of cutting bait and trying to retool a deteriorating roster, the Steelers instead brought back Ben, drafted a running back in Round 1, and seemed determined to try and keep pace with the young guns in the division. Will the old vet find his mojo in likely his last season for the Steelers, or will the wheels truly and finally come off a few miles down the highway?