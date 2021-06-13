Cancel
Cub Tracks’ he loafs best who loafs last

By Duane Pesice
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. The less said about the broadcasting crew, the better. Here’s some homer highlights and whatnot, instead. Result: MEATLOAF. Save room for...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/20/21): Pederson Leads Off, KB at 3B, Mills Starting Again

I’ve been at the fields all morning with youth baseball, so this is going to be even more brief than usual. Joc Pederson is leading off in left, Kris Bryant is at third, and Javier Báez is the shortstop. Anthony Rizzo plays first, Willson Contreras is the catcher, Ian Happ is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and Sergio Alcántara is at second.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Alec Mills, Bullpen Trio Quiet Marlins' Bats

Observations: Mills, 'pen quiet Marlins' bats to snap skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Marlins 2-0 on Sunday, improving to 40-32 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. NBC Sports. 1. Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water, and the other third...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks wears it

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. This edition brought to you by the committee to keep Jeff Bezos in outer space in perpetuity, and by Spider Tack. Here’s the spin on the spin, from Fangraphs. MLB’s plan is as clear as an Angel Hernandez strike zone. Going to be an interesting week coming up.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Watch: Former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber homers 3 times Sunday

Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is the hottest hitter in baseball currently. He's so hot, that a two-home run performance Saturday won't go down as his most notable of the weekend. That's because Schwarber has homered three times against the New York Mets Sunday:. With three home runs today, Schwarber...
MLBNewsbug.info

Paul Sullivan: Kris Bryant isn’t spending ‘wasted energy’ on whether this is his last year with the Chicago Cubs — he’s enjoying an MVP-caliber season with old and new friends

SAN DIEGO — Could Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo go to a new team next year as a package deal?. It’s not likely, but stranger things have happened. Bryant joked about it before Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park when speaking with a group of Chicago reporters about the possibility of an exodus from the Chicago Cubs after the 2021 season.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Jake Arrieta, Cubs get the best of Yu Darvish in battle of former aces

SAN DIEGO — It wasn’t long ago Yu Darvish was the ace of the Cubs’ rotation, but after being dealt in the offseason, he took on his former team for the first time since the trade. On the mound for the Cubs was Jake Arrieta, who seemingly replaced Darvish in...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs' Wisdom will see foes who are friends when Cardinals come to town

In this episode of Inside Pitch, sports columnists Jeff Gordon and Ben Frederickson preview the Cardinals' weekend series at Wrigley Field, where the team will attempt to make up ground on the division-leading Cubs and their fearless leader . . . Patrick Wisdom? That's right, the former Cardinals minor leaguer is swinging a big bat for the North Siders. Can Matt Carpenter's long-awaited breakthrough arrive at one of his favorite parks to hit? Ben Fred and Gordo wonder.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks gets some runs

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. We also like lots of pictures. Wish I’d been at the game. Damn that looked like fun. The Cubs disrespected the Cardinals properly.
MLBSportsBook Review

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Cubs will try to keep their winning streak alive when they open a four-game set with the Mets in New York on Monday night. Let’s analyze this clash between these National League division leaders and keep on cashing our MLB picks!. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets. Monday, June...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs' Heyward joins Rizzo in revealing he's refused vaccine

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward joined teammate Anthony Rizzo in revealing he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The Cubs are one of a small number of MLB teams that have not reached the 85% vaccinated rate, which would allow them to loosen some of the safety protocols that have been in place since last season.
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ diminishing returns

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. Gosh that lineup was flat-out awesome, wasn’t it? So good against the winner of the J. D. Pardo lookalike contest, Pablo Lopez. Cubs best get back on their bikes soon. Making the Marlins look like a playoff team isn’t going to help. Adam Duvall happens.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Ridiculous Bullpen Trio, Wisdom’s 15-Pitch At Bat, Mills’ Fantastic Sinker, Rizzo’s Oops, and Other Cubs Bullets

All the love I can send out to anyone impacted by the storms in the Chicago area last night. I hope you are safe, secure, and able to recover. • The back-end trio of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel continues to be pretty much perfect, with another flawless outing yesterday to preserve the win. They’ve become one of those groups where, if you’re the other team, you better have the lead before the 7th or you’re just not going to have much of a shot (and, like yesterday, sometimes you’re screwed if you don’t have the lead before the 6th!). Since the start of May, each of the three are among the top nine relievers in ERA (min. 15 appearances).
MLBWNDU

Cubs tie season-best mark with eight runs in the third

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs clubbed eight runs on seven hits in the top of the third and cruised to the finish line. South Bend was held hitless until the third, when they came out hot from the beginning of the frame. Jake Slaughter led things off with a double, and Josue Huma moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. The next seven batters would reach base, leading to four South Bend runs. Bradlee Beesley, Delvin Zinn and Tyler Durna drove in the first three with RBI singles, and then Nelson Velazquez ripped a double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Consecutive walks, including a bases loaded walk of Jake Washer, made it 5-0 and chased the Kernels’ starter Kody Funderburk.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (6/19/21): Marlins 11, Cubs 1 – Duvall, Marlins Blast Cubs Again

The Cubs put up a second consecutive poor effort Saturday afternoon against the Marlins. Miami jumped on Jake Arrieta immediately and never looked back. Adam Duvall capped off a sloppy 1st inning with a two-run homer to give the fish a 3-0 lead. Arrieta had to work very hard Saturday and the results were reflective of that. Duvall hit another two-run jack, his fourth of the weekend, in the 3rd to bury the Cubs.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs could use Hoerner, but he's still rehabbing hamstring

When Joc Pederson hit his second home run in the third inning on Friday, it was the Cubs' 11th straight run that scored on a homer. During the four-game series against the Mets, the Cubs hit .138 as a team. Needless to say, the team is anxious to get Nico Hoerner and Matt Duffy, a couple of their better contact hitters, back from the injured list.
MLBsuperhits935.com

Miami beats the Cubs for a second straight day

Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game and Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday. The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.