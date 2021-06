Group E gets underway on Monday at the UEFA European Championships, and one of the headlining matchups features a team that many believe will take the top spot in the group. Spain enters the Euros unbeaten in their previous six matches, including a 0-0 draw against Portugal. Whether or not it is because of the lack of depth in their group, but Spain seems to be the overwhelming favorites to take the top spot in the group. Then again, manager Luis Enrique has quite the number of weapons at his disposal.