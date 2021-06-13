It’s not easy being green in Massachusetts, but here’s how.
Building more carbon-conscious homes in Massachusetts — and retrofitting the ones we already live in to be more energy efficient — will be crucial if we hope to hit the emissions reduction targets set forth in the state’s new climate bill. After all, small residential buildings alone accounted for 19 percent of Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, and in a smaller city like Newton, housing can account for more than a third of locally produced emissions.www.bostonglobe.com