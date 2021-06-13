Del Amitri – Fatal Mistakes [Deluxe Edition] (2021)
Many folks on this side of the Atlantic only know the long-running Scottish band Del Amitri due to their massive hit single “Roll to Me,” a song that scaled the American and British charts in 1995. However, that success came some 25 years ago, overshadowing the fact that they’ve sold six million albums throughout their on-again career. Nearly 20 years have passed since the release of the band’s last studio effort, Can You Do Me Good. That’s a considerable length of time in a fickle music biz that celebrates current darlings but that quickly discards those who came before.exystence.net