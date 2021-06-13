Del Amitri – Fatal Mistakes [Deluxe Edition] (2021)

For every other stereotypical adherent to 80s pop and rock culture that seemed to fade away with the end of the decade, there would occasionally rise a union of musicians that would find prominence during the height of said era yet be adaptable enough to transition into the next subsequent era like a chameleon slightly changing its color to fix a new habitat. While those of us in the states tend to point to bands such as R.E.M. as an example of a reasonably successful 80s-born band making it almost equally big in the radically different landscape of the early 90s, the New Zealand rock outfit Crowded House is arguably the most auspicious example of the aforementioned phenomenon, having rode the later end of the New Wave craze in the mid-80s with a string of well received hits off their 1986 eponymous debut album, yet due to a fairly eclectic array of influences that included jangle pop and a nuanced amount of indie and alternative tendencies that would become a bit more pronounced later on.