Fewer lines painted on roads because of paint shortage

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine motorists are going to have to make do with fewer stripes on roads because of a shortage of resin needed for the paint.

The winter storm that battered Texas created lasting delays at chemical plants, and the state is struggling to find adequate paint supplies.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it normally stripes centerlines on 7,800 miles of highways, and is currently behind by about 1,000 miles, Brian Burne, MDOT highway maintenance engineer, told WGME-TV.

“At this point in time, there’s about 1,000 miles that wont get a stripe,” he said.

However, interstate and high-priority highways, and new roadways, will get painted.

The good news is that the winter was milder than normal so existing stripes suffered less fading and damage.