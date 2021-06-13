Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Fewer lines painted on roads because of paint shortage

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine motorists are going to have to make do with fewer stripes on roads because of a shortage of resin needed for the paint.

The winter storm that battered Texas created lasting delays at chemical plants, and the state is struggling to find adequate paint supplies.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it normally stripes centerlines on 7,800 miles of highways, and is currently behind by about 1,000 miles, Brian Burne, MDOT highway maintenance engineer, told WGME-TV.

“At this point in time, there’s about 1,000 miles that wont get a stripe,” he said.

However, interstate and high-priority highways, and new roadways, will get painted.

The good news is that the winter was milder than normal so existing stripes suffered less fading and damage.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Mdot#Wgme Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

Locals line up for paint and tire disposal event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a year off due to Covid, the annual paint and tire disposal event went into motion Saturday. If you drove by Erickson All-Sports Facility and wondered what the long stream of cars was there for, this is your answer. Workers hauled tires into trucks and...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors

Maine is going to investigate potential new uses for dormant rail corridors in the state. Gov. Janet Mills recently signed into law a proposal that directs the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate potential uses for the state-owned corridors. The department will eventually submit a report to the Maine Legislature.
Hendricks County, INwbiw.com

Traffic pattern shifting Wednesday at the I-70 and State Road 39 Interchange

HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces traffic will be shifted into one lane in each direction through the Diverging Diamond pattern at the I-70 and State Road 39 interchange. This will occur on Wednesday, June 23 most likely late afternoon. The contractor still has curbs to build, surface asphalt to place, and temporary pavement to remove, among other final touches.
Los Angeles, CABakersfield Channel

Work begins on connecting LAX to light rail public transit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems, solving a decades-old problem. The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover...
Lifestylefoxnewsflip.com

Car Park Line Marking: Floor Paint or Resin?

People tend to drive when they need to get somewhere and car parks play an important part in modern day life. Car parks are required at a wide range of destinations, including grocery stores, businesses, public transport stations and tourist attractions just to name a few. Safety in Car Parks.
Businessthefabricator.com

Savannah Industrial Solutions adds paint line

Savannah, Tenn.-based Savannah Industrial Solutions, part of the portfolio of companies operated by Big Shoulders Capital and Iroquois Industrial Group, has added a semiautomated, five-stage powder coat paint line for creating metal counters, cabinets, and other displays in nearly any color. The line also will allow the company to paint metal parts up to 6 ft. long for other businesses.
Trafficvulcanadvocate.com

Letter to the editor: Reducing speed limit, not line painting answer to traffic concerns

I am becoming weary of repeated citizen demands for new traffic measures at various locations in Pincher Creek and council’s generally haphazard response. There isn’t a roadway or intersection in this entire community that is in any way dangerous if one is attentive and driving at a moderate speed. So if council is legitimately interested in improving public safety – as opposed to just silencing the latest squeaky wheel – they should forget the half-measures, take the bull by the horns and reduce the speed limit throughout the community.
Louisiana Statetripnet.org

News Release: Louisiana Interstate System’s Rate of Road and Bridge Deterioration and Travel Increase Among Highest in U.S.

LOUISIANA INTERSTATE SYSTEM’S RATE OF ROAD AND BRIDGE DETERIORATION AND TRAVEL INCREASE AMONG HIGHEST IN U.S.; REPORT REQUESTED BY CONGRESS FINDS MOST OF U.S. INTERSTATE SYSTEM NEEDS RECONSTRUCTION AND MODERNIZATION, REQUIRING MORE THAN A DOUBLING OF CURRENT FUNDING. Washington, D.C. – As the U.S. Interstate Highway System turns 65, it...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Is It Illegal to ‘Pull Through’ a Parking Space in Michigan?

You've probably done this: pulled into a parking space and realize the next one is open and you could avoid backing up when you leave. Did you just break the law?. I don't have to tell you that the way people drive these days is crazy. Bad behavior on the roads is not confined to the roads- it happens in parking lots too. I'm sure you've seen people speeding and cutting across rows of empty parking spaces to make a beeline for the exit. It's not as dangerous to pull completely through a parking space if the next one is empty, but is it illegal?
Carsmotorbikewriter.com

Grip comes to painted road surfaces

Painted road surfaces that present a dangerous slip hazard to motorcycle and scooter riders could son be a thing of the past with new grippy surface treatments. Australian company OmniGrip has commissioned to replace painted surfaces such as bus and bike lanes and pedestrian crossings with their special treatment in several Victorian cities and more recently Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
Trafficbasinnow.com

Update to US-40 Starvation Bridge Project

UDOT has provided an update on the Starvation Bridge project on Highway 40. Crews are finishing up the outside wall on the south side of the bridge and will be transitioning to the north. Be prepared for some new traffic patterns as the crews make the shift. The temporary traffic signals will remain in use. Work activities will be going 24 hours a day to expedite the construction. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Normal construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday, day and night, and Friday 7am to noon. Note that construction activity is weather and equipment-dependent, and subject to change. Be mindful of safety by slowing down, being prepared to stop for the temporary traffic signals, and obey the 45 miles per hour speed limit.
Warwick, RIwarwickri.gov

Waterborne Traffic Paint

The form below must be filled out, as this will ensure you automatically receive any associated addendums. Once completed, you will then be able to view the Bid/RFP. By clicking submit, you are acknowledging that you will receive an email notification with a link back to the website whenever an addendum is posted to this bid.
Bridgton, MESun-Journal

Paintings by Pettengill at Gallery 302

BRIDGTON — Self-taught artist Karen Pettengill of Harrison will be the guest artist at Gallery 302 beginning June 19. Karen’s work has been shown at juried and invitational venues in Maine, Kentucky, California, Louisiana, New York and Massachusetts. In 1997 to 1999, she was a featured cartoonist for Horse Illustrated Magazine. In 2009 she was a Maine Arts Grant recipient for a project in Freeport.