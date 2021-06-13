Review: Turtle Beach Recon 500
Over the past several years Turtle Beach has been producing headsets that cater to a lot of different gaming needs. Whether it’s a universal passive 3.5mm plug-in headset or a wireless headset offering surround sound or 3D audio optimized for a specific platform, there are numerous options for gamers. Their newest headset, the Recon 500, fits the former category. A wired headset with no real gimmicks, the Recon 500 is a standard plug-and-play headset that makes it a viable option for players with multiple gaming platforms.hardcoregamer.com