Review: Turtle Beach Recon 500

If you haven’t heard the news already, Turtle Beach made a major announcement revealing that it has entered the controller and simulation hardware market, starting with the Recon Controller and the VelocityOne Flight Simulation Control System. This seems to be a pretty big endeavor by the company who has been known solely for their line of gaming headsets. Well, it seems that these two controllers are just the tip of the iceberg as the company has plans has big plans to continue to work on more of these in the future.