Mountain Home, AR

Power remains out to nearly 800 area residents

By Staff
KTLO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore area residents have had power restored as of Sunday morning. However, crews are still working on the remaining outages in the Twin Lakes Area. As of 7 a.m., North Arkansas Electric Cooperative still had 156 members served by the Mountain Home office and 127 for the Salem office without power. Entergy Arkansas reported outages to one customer in Baxter County, one in Marion County, one in Izard County, 209 in Stone County and three in Boone County. White River Valley Electric Cooperative has outages to 260 members in Ozark County, 13 in Douglas County and 12 in Taney County.

www.ktlo.com
