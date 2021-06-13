Cancel
How Pro Sports Leagues Are Trying To Address Bad Fan Behavior

 11 days ago

A wave of unruly fan incidents at NBA playoff games has raised arena security efforts as teams move to ban fans caught in the act. In a period of just a few days during the playoffs, security at NBA arenas dealt with fans accused of making vulgar and racist comments to the family of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, spitting on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. It’s…

Pro Sports Leagues Continue Focus on Integrity as Sports Gambling Takes Hold

When the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) was approved by US lawmakers, all major US sports leagues supported the measure. They argued at the time that legalized sports gambling would only lead to greater integrity issues, a fallacy of mindset that is void of logic. In 2018, when the Supreme Court told lawmakers and the sports leagues they were wrong, the NFL, NBA, MLB and others changed course and, now, are completely behind sports gambling. During the ongoing SBC Digital North America conference, the subject of integrity has come up and the input from the leagues shows how far they have come in the past three years.
Hawks fans deserve ridicule for classless Game 3 behavior

Joel Embiid has been giving Hawks fans serious headaches through the first three games of the Sixers' second-round matchup with Atlanta. He's a matchup nightmare, a foul-drawing machine, and arguably the best player in the league - the exact kind of guy you never want to face. But that's no...
Bills Today | How fans can support the team's youth sports equipment drive this weekend

1. Bills to host a youth sports equipment drive this Saturday. On Saturday, June 12, the Bills are partnering with Victory Sports and hosting a youth sports equipment drive. This event will take place from 10 AM through 1 PM and will be located in Lot 6 of Highmark Stadium. New and gently used sporting equipment will be gratefully accepted from any sport and any size. Be sure to clean and sanitize all items before bringing them to the stadium to donate.
Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo among stars committed to play in Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
'This Is Not Farm Minor League Sports'

Tommy Tuberville, Minor League Baseball, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Tommy Tuberville will be backing any sort of legislation that requires the NCAA to pay athletes anytime soon ... Here's the U.S. Senator and former Auburn football head coach telling TMZ Sports he firmly believes college...
Returns to the Champions League and the Italian League on Sport TV –

After a three-year hiatus, from next season, Sport TV will again broadcast the battles of the Champions League and the leading Italian football league, the group that also operates Sport 1 and Sport 2, said in a statement. Sport Tv will significantly change its weekend and weekend programming in the...
How JJ Watt became one of Cole Cowfield's biggest super fans – NHL Sports

One time Cole Cowfield Upon seeing the tweet, he immediately sent a text message to his brother Brock. Rookie, Caulfield Canadians Winger was a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Montreal’s first round series Toronto Maple Leafs.. This didn’t work for some fans, including fans with 5.6 million Twitter followers.
The Sixers Loss Was Bad, But How Bad Was It?

By now you know the Sixers lost to the Hawks in game 4 103-100. It was one of the most frustrating games a Philly sports fan can remember in quite some time. And it wasn’t just because the #1 seeded Sixers lost, but because early on it looked like game 4 would play out just as games 2 & 3 did. The Sixers blew an 18 point lead and ripped a defeat from the jaws of victory.
Canadian Elite Basketball League Becomes First Pro Sports League in North America to Offer Players Pay in Bitcoin Through Partnership with Bitbuy

THOROLD, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with Bitbuy, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency platform, that will enable the league to pay players a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. The partnership will be the first of its kind for any professional sports league in North America and comes as the league is set to tip off its third season June 24.
U.S. Soccer Releases Statement On Fan Behavior

The United States Men’s National Team won a thrilling, 3-2 match against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday. Unfortunately, the result was soon marred by the actions of a few “fans” on social media. Following the win, United States defender Mark McKenzie was the target of offensive,...
Here's how Bay Area sports fans will be affected by Tuesday's reopening

Historians will note Monday marks the 175th anniversary of California’s independence. Bay Area sports fans, though, can be excused for focusing on Tuesday, when they’ll celebrate their own small form of freedom. California’s official lifting of COVID-era restrictions will more quickly allow normalcy to return and masks to fade away...
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo Team USA Commitment Could Drop Dominoes

Reports surfaced on Monday that Miami Heat Star center, Bam Adebayo, has committed to Team USA for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which begins on July 23rd. With fellow Heat star Jimmy Butler opting out of USA participation, Adebayo joins an elite roster featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green.
I've thought all along that pro sports needs "feeder leagues"

You drop all scholarships across the board. Including football -- HOO86 06/22/2021 1:17PM. Man the unintended consequences on this one are going to be interesting. ** -- Stech 06/22/2021 05:55AM. The non-revenue scholarship athletes are the ones who will... -- EDGEMAN 06/22/2021 06:21AM. Them and how do you fund the...
The First Pro Sports League In North America To Pay Athletes In BTC Is Here

Canada might not be known for crypto, or for basketball, but recent news could be changing that. The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is becoming the first professional sports league in North America to adopt bitcoin as a method of payment for player salaries. The move is part of a...
A Bad Night For Philly Fan

Last night was a great night for Atlanta, a bad night for Philly, and an absolutely horrible night for Ben Simmons. But before I get to the bad, and the bad truly was terrible, how about shining a little light on the positive?. I’m doing that because the bad was...