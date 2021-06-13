How Pro Sports Leagues Are Trying To Address Bad Fan Behavior

When the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) was approved by US lawmakers, all major US sports leagues supported the measure. They argued at the time that legalized sports gambling would only lead to greater integrity issues, a fallacy of mindset that is void of logic. In 2018, when the Supreme Court told lawmakers and the sports leagues they were wrong, the NFL, NBA, MLB and others changed course and, now, are completely behind sports gambling. During the ongoing SBC Digital North America conference, the subject of integrity has come up and the input from the leagues shows how far they have come in the past three years.