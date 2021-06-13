ADOPT ME! Kydonia Needs a Best Friend!

October 24th is National Pit Bull Awareness Day, a time set aside to promote how wonderful are “pit bull” pups! For many years, people have bred pit bulls specifically to covet these more aggressive qualities, as they can be used by their parents in various ways. For instance, pit bulls are often raised to fight other dogs, guard and inspire fear. They are often trained as attack dogs. They are portrayed in movies as severe. They are often associated with illegal circles, like drug rings and fighting clubs. In short, their aggressive image is much the creation of people who shape them this way. And it only works because they are so smart that they can be trained effectively. They are victims of their own intelligence, which is sadly used against them. This misconstruction has thoroughly tainted the public eye and led people to project wildly unfair criticisms upon an animal whose nature is indeed lovely and kind-hearted.

