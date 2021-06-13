CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADOPT ME! Kydonia Needs a Best Friend!

By Wendy Diamond
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly...

K945

A Sad Dog Looking for a Sad Human, Could It Be You?

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.
BENTON, LA
KHON2

Now is the time to adopt a furry friend

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society needs the community’s help with the high number of cats and dogs at their facility. If you have been thinking of adopting a dog or cat, now is the time to go for it. Fostering is available as well. Maui Humane said there are no training or […]
PETS
People

Iowa Firefighter Adopts 16-Month-Old Dog He Rescued from Burning Building: 'New Best Friend'

A firefighter in Iowa has a new canine companion after rescuing the dog from a burning building. It all started in late September when Malcolm Cortner responded to an apartment fire in Des Moines, officials shared on the city's government Facebook page on Friday. Upon arrival, he and other first responders located a large 16-month-old mastiff in the burning building.
IOWA STATE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Special breed: Rainbow Friends hosts adoption event for dogs with challenges

To give “special” dogs an opportunity to be adopted into an equally exemplary home, Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary will be hosting a Special Needs Dog Adoption Event on Saturday. For its first event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rainbow Friends will be boasting its special needs dogs to...
PETS
#A Best#Animal Fair Media#Pet Lifestyle
What Your Pup Can Tell About You

There’s a lot that people can tell about you from observing your 4-legged companion: her breed, size, behavior, personality, diet, and more are all indicators of what type of person you are! So next time you want to learn a thing or two about a stranger or gain a first impression, check out his pup!
PETS
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Karen, Sweet and Friendly

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs and under) Look at that cheeky grin! Karen is a sweet puppy with an easy going nature. Having lived in a foster family with 10 other dogs, she is friendly towards all dogs and also people… and Karen loves to sit on your lap. With such good looks, and an easy personality, there is no doubt she will win your heart.
HARRISON, NY
Santa Maria Times

Halloween is better with a furry 'furever' friend. Find a pet to adopt here!

October is the perfect month for you to adopt a shelter animal, be it a dog or a cat! Here are just some of the wonderful pets at the Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus that are ready for their 'furever' home. Please share and help these home-seekers be seen and find a family of their own. The full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at - https://sbhumane.org/adopt/
SANTA MARIA, CA
bestfriends.org

The Best Friends Podcast Episode 85

We save more lives working together than we do if we all go it alone. Lifesaving coalitions - partnerships between the shelter and those from the rescue community - can be incredibly effective. This week we are sharing a session from the 2021 Best Friends National Conference that offers tips on how to forge those relationships. You’ll also get some ideas about how to create targeted programs to save the most vulnerable pets in your community.
ANIMALS
realsport101.com

Adopt Me Halloween 2021 Pets list

Roblox has so many great games. From Pet Simulator X and Ninja Legends all the way to Restaurant Tycoon 2, there's always plenty to do. Adopt Me is one of the biggest games in the world and for great reason. Here's what you should know about the Halloween update and what pets we have found so far.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Dogs Lick People?

The popular belief is that dogs lick people as an expression of affection, although there has never been any data to prove that hypothesis. Alternatively it has been proposed that dogs lick people as a holdover from when wild canine pups would lick the faces of adults to solicit food.
ANIMALS
Wickenburg Sun

Special needs puppies Coco and Chanel are finally adopted

Special needs puppies Coco and Chanel waited for over a year at the Humane Society of Wickenburg before being adopted together by their loving rescuer, Tonya Calvert. The Australian Kelpie sister pair were surrendered to the shelter when they were 6 weeks old and were both born with shortened front legs, no toes and minimal paw pads. Chanel has a little more function in both of her front legs because she has more paw pad than Coco.
WICKENBURG, AZ
Herald Tribune

Adopt me!

Aurora, a 3-year-old female terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota. Call 941-955-4131 or visit hssc.org for more information. To have a shelter pet featured on this page, please submit the animal’s name, photo and information at heraldtribune.com/submit.
SARASOTA, FL
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
SPY

The Best Grain-Free Dog Food in 2021

Grain-free diets can be beneficial to some dogs, but are they right for your pooch? The first thing pet owners should consider when deciding if they want to introduce a grain-free diet to their dog is their dog’s health history and allergies. Always consult your veterinarian about your dog’s food before hopping on the latest dog food trend. Grain-free diets are helpful for dogs who have allergies to grains but provide no other known benefit to dogs who don’t have a grain allergy. Consider what ingredients you want your dog to be consuming and then ask your vet if switching to...
PETS
animalfair.com

October 24th is National Pit Bull Awareness Day!

October 24th is National Pit Bull Awareness Day, a time set aside to promote how wonderful are “pit bull” pups! For many years, people have bred pit bulls specifically to covet these more aggressive qualities, as they can be used by their parents in various ways. For instance, pit bulls are often raised to fight other dogs, guard and inspire fear. They are often trained as attack dogs. They are portrayed in movies as severe. They are often associated with illegal circles, like drug rings and fighting clubs. In short, their aggressive image is much the creation of people who shape them this way. And it only works because they are so smart that they can be trained effectively. They are victims of their own intelligence, which is sadly used against them. This misconstruction has thoroughly tainted the public eye and led people to project wildly unfair criticisms upon an animal whose nature is indeed lovely and kind-hearted.
PETS

