The MLB amateur player draft is less than a month away, and with many of the top players done with their seasons or down to their last handful of games, speculation is ramping up about where talent will go in the draft. A general talking-point of the MLB draft is that you never draft for need, just take the best talent on the board. Despite this common discussion point, the Yankees as an organization focus on specific skill-sets year in and year out based on the strengths and weaknesses of their minor league system. Let’s review the strengths of the Yankees’ system to see if that gives us a clue as to where the team is heading in the draft.